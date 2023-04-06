In 2016, Villa Rica hosted the first-ever West Georgia Jazz Festival, bringing the many styles of jazz to the City of Gold.

On April 29, the Festival returns for its sixth iteration, literally swinging into town with four groups that span the spectrum of what has been called America’s only true art form. The 2023 Festival promises to be a show as unique as jazz itself, infused with R&B, Hip Hop, and Dixieland, flavored with horns and strings.

