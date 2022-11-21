Stephanie Torres

Stephanie Torres led the Wolves with 20 points in a 65-61 win over Clark Atlanta on Saturday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

Trailing by one with a minute to play, the West Georgia women's basketball team hung tough and earned a hard-fought victory on Saturday, defeating Clark Atlanta, 65-61.

In what was an extremely physical game, West Georgia (2-2) fought off multiple Clark Atlanta runs to defeat the Panthers and win their second consecutive game.

