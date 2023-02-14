According to a press release from AAA, gas prices across the state of Georgia have continued to drop this week dropping to an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Despite being nine cents less than it was last week the average price is still 28 cents more than it was last month. Based on these numbers supplied by AAA, to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline it will cost a consumer $48.75.
“Georgians may have a little more in their wallets as Valentine’s Day approaches,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “If gas demand and crude oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices dip this week."
The lowest priced gas in Carrollton, according to GasBuddy, is $3.07 per gallon at Murphy USA at 1725 South Highway 27. There are 13 gas stations in Carrollton that offer a price below the state average ranging from $3.09 and $3.19.
The lowest priced gas in Villa Rica, according to GasBuddy, is $3.08 at the Exxon located at 4921 Carrollton Villa Rica Highway. There is only one other gas stations that offer a price below the state average at $3.20.
The lowest priced gas in Bremen, according to GasBuddy, is $3.05 per gallon at the Hilltop 1 at 8045 US Highway 78. There are six other gas stations in Bremen that offer a price below the state average, ranging between $3.09 and $3.22.
According to the press release, the national average decreased by only six cents to $3.41. According to the Energy Information Administration, the gas price decline is due to the fact that the gas demand per day rate is 700,000 barrels lower than the rate during the first week of Feb. 2022.
Although there are some gas stations in the west Georgia area above the state and national average, there are no gas stations over the national average in Carrollton Villa Rica, and Bremen according to GasBuddy.
