According to a press release from AAA, gas prices across the state of Georgia have continued to drop this week dropping to an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Despite being nine cents less than it was last week the average price is still 28 cents more than it was last month. Based on these numbers supplied by AAA, to fill up a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline it will cost a consumer $48.75.

“Georgians may have a little more in their wallets as Valentine’s Day approaches,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA- The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “If gas demand and crude oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices dip this week.”

