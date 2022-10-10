When the dust settled on a top-25 Gulf South Conference clash, it was the 15th-ranked West Georgia Wolves who came up on the wrong end of a 42-28 decision against the #10 West Florida Argonauts.
Despite three first half takeaways, West Georgia (3-2, 1-2 GSC) went into the locker room tied at halftime and the Argonauts put up 28 second half points as the road team continues to dominate the short series history between the two teams.
West Florida (4-1, 2-1 GSC) took momentum quickly in the second half, forcing a fumble and recovering before scoring on the very next play to take their first lead of the game, and one they would never give back.
The two-possession margin doesn't show how evenly matched the two teams are as UWF scored a touchdown with 1:42 remaining as the Argos attempted to run out the clock. West Florida finished the game with 434 yards of total offense while UWG had 424 and the Wolves had more passing yards while UWF had the advantage on the ground, 199 to 154.
Of UWG's 154 rushing yards, 148 of them came from Jaxton Carson, who for the second consecutive game had over 100 yards and three touchdowns. It was the 27th time a player has rushed for three touchdowns in a single-game, and the first time since Dallas Dickey in 2012 that a single player had two three-touchdown games on the ground in the same season.
The Wolves struck first in the game, marching 53 yards on nine plays and taking the 7-0 lead on Carson's first touchdown of the contest. On West Florida's ensuing possession, C.J. Wilson found the end zone to tie things up.
Carson scored again with 14:13 left in the second quarter to give UWG the lead at 14-7, and after a few exchanges of possession, UWF used a big 52-yard pass completion from Peewee Jarrett to David Durden to set up the Argos' second TD of the game, tying things up at 14-14.
After the go-ahead UWF touchdown early in the third, Harrison Frost would tie things up on a pass to Terrill Cole on fourth and goal that capped a 15-yard scoring drive that ate up 6:23 of game clock.
West Florida then scored touchdowns at the 6:08 mark of the third quarter and the 10:53 mark of the final quarter to take a two-possession lead.
It was Carson again with 5:39 left in the game that cut it back to a one possession game, but the Wolves couldn't stop the Argos who converted two third downs on the drive, and scored to account for the final, two-possession margin.
The three takeaways by the UWG defense came from interceptions from Jelen Lee and Devonte Mathews and a forced fumble on a sack by Mason Huntley.
Frost finished the game completing 28 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown. His top target was LaPerion Perry who had six receptions for 70 yards, although Steven Peterson led in yards with 88 on five catches.
It was the first time UWG dropped back-to-back games at home since the 2012 season.
The Wolves are back on the road next week, traveling to Tigerville, South Carolina for a 1 p.m. kickoff at North Greenville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.