Jaxton Carson vs. UWF

UWG running back Jaxton Carson had 31 carries for 148 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-28 loss to West Florida on Saturday.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal via UWG Athletics

When the dust settled on a top-25 Gulf South Conference clash, it was the 15th-ranked West Georgia Wolves who came up on the wrong end of a 42-28 decision against the #10 West Florida Argonauts.

Despite three first half takeaways, West Georgia (3-2, 1-2 GSC) went into the locker room tied at halftime and the Argonauts put up 28 second half points as the road team continues to dominate the short series history between the two teams.

