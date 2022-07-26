The West Georgia Elite track and field team is preparing to head off to AAU Youth Nationals, with a total of 23 qualifiers from the West Georgia/Carroll County area. The athletes qualified in age groups from eight and under all the way to the 17-18 category.

“West Georgia Elite came about because of the vision I had of having kids compete in the program from all over the community,” said coach Ora Chism, who is in her first year coaching the new program. “This includes athletes from Carroll County, Bremen, Douglas County and the City of Carrollton.”

