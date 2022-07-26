The West Georgia Elite track and field team is preparing to head off to AAU Youth Nationals, with a total of 23 qualifiers from the West Georgia/Carroll County area. The athletes qualified in age groups from eight and under all the way to the 17-18 category.
“West Georgia Elite came about because of the vision I had of having kids compete in the program from all over the community,” said coach Ora Chism, who is in her first year coaching the new program. “This includes athletes from Carroll County, Bremen, Douglas County and the City of Carrollton.”
“I am looking forward to seeing all the athletes’ hard work this summer pay off on the national level,” she said. “They will be competing against the best of the best from all over the United States.”
“I am also looking forward to watching our seniors (Kayla Pinkard and Kareem Nazim) finish out their last year as All-Americans. All in all I am excited for the track program as a whole. We hope that they will remember our motto ‘Respect All Fear None.’ ”
The youngest members of the qualifiers are Trinitee Ackles, Kobi Pinkard and Jaidyn Rowe, who all fit in the girls 8U age group. Ackles qulaified in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter dashes. Pinkard qualified in the long jump and Rowe qualified in the shot put.
The next youngest competitors are in the 9U group. Zoey Hotton qualified in the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the long jump. Deshawn Riggins qualified in the shot put and javelin, and Aaron Wilson also qualified in the shot put.
Mike Springer is the team’s only 10U qualifier, and he did so in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. As for the 11U group, Chris Hendrix qualified in the shot put and discus, and Brendan Young qualified in the 1500-meter long-distance run.
In the 12U category, the team has Kayden Hilbert in the shot put and discus and Aszlyin Reese in the 80-meter hurdles, long jump and high jump. In the 13U group, they have Dash Brackin in two long-distance events with the 1500 and 3000 meters, and Harry Riggins will compete in the shot put, discus and javelin.
Their 14U group has four different competitors. These are Tavarius Ackey in the shot put and discus, Zachery Daniels in the 100-meter hurdles, Khalen Pinkards in triple jump and long jump, and Kennedy Powers in the high jump. Demarcus Gilbert will also be competing in the 15-16 discus.
“The younger kids are excited about going and competing at nationals,” said Chism. “I believe after watching the 2022 World Track and Field Championship these past ten days have boosted their excitement.”
The team’s largest group is their 17-18 squad. This group features Maya Crowder in the shot put, Jayla Gilbert and Dru Green both in discus and shot put, Kareen Nazim in the pole vault, and Kayla Pinkard in the long jump and triple jump.
This year will be Nazim and Pinkard’s last year with the West Georgia Elite and their last year going to Youth Nationals, as they both recently graduated from Carrollton High School.
“I’m excited because this is my first nationals that I went to in eighth grade, and it’ll be the last nationals I’m going to,” said Nazim. “Going to nationals is just all-around a fun trip, not just pole vaulting, but the people you meet and the other events you can see.”
“It’s kind of bittersweet because I’ve been doing this for so long,” said Pinkard, “and for it to suddenly change and grow into me going into college, it’s kind of sad looking back on it, but I’m excited for the competition.”
Nazim plans to go to community college for his first year out of high school then transfer to FAMU. Pinkard will be attending Florida State in the fall.
AAU Youth Nationals will be held August 1-6 at North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C.
