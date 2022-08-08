WG ELITE NATIONALS RESULTS

The West Georgia Elite Track Club had six athletes named All-American at AAU Youth Nationals this past week, including (from top left) Karim Nazeem, Jaidyn Rowe, Khalen Pinkard, Kayla Pinkard, Trinitee Ackles and Zoey Hutton. Kayla Pinkard and Ackles are now both two-time All-Americans.

 Photos Submitted by Ora Chism

The West Georgia Elite Track Club wrapped up Youth AAU Nationals last week, ending with several top-three placements and a number of other solid finishes from their wide range of athletes.

"We as a coaching staff are very proud of how well the athletes competed at nationals," said coach Ora Chism. "Overall, we are very proud of how well the athletes handle the pressure and competitiveness of competing against athletes from all over the United States."

