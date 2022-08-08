The West Georgia Elite Track Club wrapped up Youth AAU Nationals last week, ending with several top-three placements and a number of other solid finishes from their wide range of athletes.
"We as a coaching staff are very proud of how well the athletes competed at nationals," said coach Ora Chism. "Overall, we are very proud of how well the athletes handle the pressure and competitiveness of competing against athletes from all over the United States."
"The overall experience was very interesting," she said. "We had to overcome some obstacles, but all in all, the athletes were able to perform at a high level."
"Through it, all we are proud to say that we finish with six individual All-American, along with two of the athletes been name two-time All-American. All the athletes did an awesome job with setting personal records in their individual events to finish up the season. We are proud of all of our athletes that competed and [are] looking forward to next year."
Trinitee Ackles, one of the team's two-time All-Americans, placed second in the 400m, seventh in the 100m, and 20th in the 200m.
Kayla Pinkard, also a two-time All-American, took home a second place finish in the triple jump, and eighth place in the long jump.
The club had four more named first-time All-Americans, including Kareem Nazim who placed second in the pole vault, Khalen Pinkard who placed second in the triple jump and 16th in the long jump, Jaidyn Rowe who placed seventh in the shot put, and Zoey Hutton who finished third in the long jump, 49th in the 100m, and 40th in the 200m.
The club's highest finishes in the throws came from Jayla Gilbert, Dru Green and Will Hendrix. Gilbert and Green both competed in the 17-18 age group, with Gilbert placing 12th in the discus and 18th in the shot put, and Green placing 11th in the shot put. As an 11-year old, Hendrix placed 11th in his respective discus throw.
Maya Crowder, in the 17-18 Shot Put earned 41st place. Demarcus Gilbert, in the 15-16 discus, earned 58th place. Zachery Daniels, at 14 years old, placed 49th in the 100-meter hurdles. Dash Brackin, at 13 years old, placed 13th in the 3000m and 20th in the 1500m.
Aszlyin Reese, at 12 years old, earned 20th place in the high jump, 21st in the 80-meter hurdles and 47th in the long jump. 11-year-old Brendan Young earned 46th in the 1500m. Mike Springer, at 10 years old, got 28th in the 100m and 46th in the 200m. Aaron Wilson, at nine years old, got 51st in the shot put.
