Brandon Greba, owner and founder of West Georgia Cornhole and Titan Bags, has grown a hobby of his to a small business and finally to a recognized company that ships boards all over the world.
Growing up, Greba was instilled with hands-on hard work.
“Early age I encountered what it took to run and manage a small business, the ups and downs and everything in between,” Greba said. “I would get off the bus in kindergarten at my dads shop and he put me to work, sweeping floors and easy stuff. When I got older I learned to weld and do some of the more experienced machinery.”
Greba is a graduate of the University of West Georgia and got his MBA in Marketing and Real Estate. He credits his time at UWG to honing in on the details about how to run a business. Upon graduation Greba started at Fastenal where he managed a local branch.
While working at Fastenal, Greba was struggling to find the time to commit to West Georgia Cornhole.
“I was struggling with the order,” he said. “I was traveling for work, getting home on a Thursday and trying to get these orders built and shipped out. I was battling internally with my long-term goals, whether I wanted to stick with the company or branch out and do my own thing. I come from a long line of entrepreneurs. My dad owned his own business for 30 years and my grandparents did the same thing.”
In 2013 Greba decided to take a risk and quit his job at Fastenal to pursue West Georgia Cornhole full time.
West Georgia Cornole grew massively over the first five years. The company eventually moved to a 14,000 square foot facility in Winston. The company was acknowledged by Douglas County by being honored as the 2020 Small Business of the Year.
A year later, West Georgia Cornhole had outgrown their facility in Winston and had to move into a 38,000 square foot warehouse in Carroll County.
With the new space Greba saw a new opportunity and decided to open up his own cornhole venue which he named “The Hideaway”. Having their own venue has allowed West Georgia Cornhole to host tournaments, events for the community and even a league of their own. One of the biggest events that they have hosted is the Annual Baggin’ Bash that includes food trucks, live music, raffles, games and cornhole.
Greba managed to give himself a heavy advantage over his competitors by investing in new equipment that was top of the line. These investments included a UV flatbed printer and CNC routers. This investment allowed Greba to offer a wider array of products including boards that would feature LED lights and even bluetooth speakers. West Georgia Cornhole was also able to branch into other tailgate games such as ladder ball, washer toss, and giant board games. His investment has also helped Greba land big clients on custom rush order such as Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors.
Greba also has taken on another business venture in the cornhole industry by starting a separate company called Titan Bags that holds the slogan, “Made by Players, For Players.” Titan Bags currently sponsors 12 professionals that compete in the American Cornhole League.
Greba notes how good his current staff has been for him saying, “we’ve got a good core group of employees, a lot of them have been with me for several years now. I’ve got to give it up to them for sticking with me and seeing my vision.” He also credits his wife who helped him complete orders early on and now assists in the bills and accounting. Greba is looking to expand West Georgia Cornhole over the next few years by doubling the head count of the company.
