Michael Vavrik

Michael Vavrik

West Georgia Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology — the practice of Michael Vavrik, MD, and Latoya Bexley, ANP-BC — is joining Tanner Medical Group and moving to a new location just up the road.

Beginning Feb. 1, the practice will begin seeing patients at 905 Dixie Street in Carrollton, just across from Southwire. The location is also the home of Tanner Rheumatology Specialists, the practice of Angela Pham, MD.

Trending Videos