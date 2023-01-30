West Georgia Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology — the practice of Michael Vavrik, MD, and Latoya Bexley, ANP-BC — is joining Tanner Medical Group and moving to a new location just up the road.
Beginning Feb. 1, the practice will begin seeing patients at 905 Dixie Street in Carrollton, just across from Southwire. The location is also the home of Tanner Rheumatology Specialists, the practice of Angela Pham, MD.
West Georgia Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology was established by Dr. Vavrik in 2004, offering specialized care for diabetes and prediabetes, diseases of the adrenal and pituitary glands, metabolic syndrome, male hormone concerns, diet-resistant weight gain and osteoporosis.
The practice has also worked closely with Tanner’s Get Healthy, Live Well, to provide the community with education on chronic disease prevention and management classes.
Tanner Medical Group — part of Tanner Health System — is one of metro Atlanta’s largest multi-specialty physician groups, featuring anesthesiology, breast care, cardiology, general surgery, infectious diseases, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, radiation and medical oncology, pediatrics, plastic and reconstructive surgery, primary care, psychiatry, rheumatology, urgent care and vascular surgery.
Tanner Medical Group has primary care and specialist clinic locations throughout west Georgia and east Alabama, including Bowdon, Bremen, Buchanan, Carrollton, Franklin, Tallapoosa, Union and Villa Rica in Georgia and Roanoke, Wedowee and Woodland in Alabama.
Joining Tanner Medical Group will give West Georgia Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology’s patients access to the powerful Tanner MyChart app, allowing patients to securely message providers, request medication refills, make appointments, schedule imaging procedures, pay bills, see test results and more. The practice also gains access to the health system’s Epic electronic health record platform, allowing for seamless care and communication from the clinic to the surgery suite to the hospital bedside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.