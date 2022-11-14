AU Indoor facility 1

Sports Turf Company out of Whitesburg recently announced the completion of Auburn University's new practice facilities.

 Submitted Photo

AUBURN, Ala. — Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company based in Whitesburg, announced the completion of Auburn University’s new practice facility.

Working alongside Rabren General Contractors, Sports Turf’s scope included an indoor artificial turf field, two natural grass fields and a sand pit.

