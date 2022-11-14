AUBURN, Ala. — Sports Turf Company, a specialty sports construction and surfacing company based in Whitesburg, announced the completion of Auburn University’s new practice facility.
Working alongside Rabren General Contractors, Sports Turf’s scope included an indoor artificial turf field, two natural grass fields and a sand pit.
“We’re excited to provide the Tigers with a facility that focuses on safety, performance and durability specifically for college and professional athletes,” Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins said. “We believe the new facility will give the Tiger’s an optimal place to practice, no matter the weather, to help propel the football program forward.”
Sports Turf Company constructed the indoor artificial turf field to include a system focused on safety, enhanced performance and improved footing specifically for elite college athletes. The synthetic turf system features AstroTurf’s Rhino Blend 48 and Brock Powerbase Pro shock pad.
AstroTurf’s Rhino Blend 48 turf system combines slit film and monofilament fibers to provide the field with both the best durability and aesthetics. The Brock Powerbase Pro shock pad is engineered to optimize safety for athletes, specifically NCAA and NFL athletes, during impacts to the surface. The precisely designed shock pad provides a firmer surface allowing athletes to cut quicker while reducing lower extremity injuries.
Sports Turf installed an entire underdrain system, a sand-based rootzone and an irrigation system on both natural grass fields. Due to its ability to establish faster and recover quickly, TifTuf Bermudagrass was installed.
The under-drain system and sand-based root zone help move water away at a faster rate allowing the Tigers to practice after intense rainfall. These elite natural grass fields are designed to withstand high amounts of traffic and rainfall while remaining in optimum playing conditions.
Sports Turf specializes in the construction and installation of sport surfaces, including natural grass and artificial turf fields, tennis courts and track surfaces. In addition, Sports Turf Company serves as a consultant and owners’ advocate through the entire process of selecting the best facility solutions and surfaces to meet owners’ specific needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.