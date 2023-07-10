West Georgia announces 2023 soccer schedule

The UWG Department of Athletics and interim head women's soccer coach Jacob Crawford announced today the complete 2023 Wolves soccer schedule.
For the first time since 2017, the University of West Georgia soccer team will open their season on their home turf when the 2023 campaign opens with a tough test in Embry-Riddle. The Eagles, who ended 2022 as the nation's 10th best team, will visit Carrollton for a 3 p.m. contest on August 31.
"In order to continue our growth as a program, we must push to compete at the highest level. Our non-conference schedule has been put together to test our team against high caliber competition," said Crawford. "This is the best method in which we are able to prepare for the Gulf South Conference."
The Wolves then make non-conference road trips to Young Harris and Georgia College before a third consecutive road game on September 15 at Montevallo top open conference play.
After a September 17 game at Auburn Montgomery, the Wolves come home for a four-game home stand, beginning with a visit from West Alabama on September 22 in the first home GSC match of the season. That weekend concludes with a Sunday contest against Alabama Huntsville, followed by visits from Union and Christian Brothers the following weekend.
West Georgia then goes back on the road for four straight contests, making trips to Mississippi College, Delta State, Shorter, and Lee before ending the season at home for back-to-back weekends.
On October 20, the Wolves host West Florida and then host Spring Hill on October 22 for Senior Day at 1 p.m.
The regular season concludes on October 27 as the Wolves welcome in the Valdosta State Blazers for another installment of the Red Clay Rivalry.
"We have high expectations for this fall season, but nothing is guaranteed in the GSC. There have been many changes to rosters and coaching staffs across the conference, opening the potential for numerous teams to increase their competitiveness," added Crawford. "We maintain a high level of respect for our opponents in the Gulf South, as no match will be without drama and stress."
UWG soccer is coming off of a 6-7-5 campaign in 2022 that saw the Wolves reach the opening round of the GSC Tournament before bowing out to the number one seed. Crawford begins his first season as UWG's head coach after taking over for Stacey Balaam this spring.
The tip eight seeds advance to the GSC Tournament which opens on November 5 with the semifinals set for November 9 and the finals slated for November 11.
