West Georgia announces 2023 soccer schedule

UWG announced this fall's women's soccer schedule last week. Pictured is junior defender Janet Hartman in a game against UWA in the GSC Tournament last season.

 Photo by Emily Miller

The UWG Department of Athletics and interim head women's soccer coach Jacob Crawford announced today the complete 2023 Wolves soccer schedule.

For the first time since 2017, the University of West Georgia soccer team will open their season on their home turf when the 2023 campaign opens with a tough test in Embry-Riddle. The Eagles, who ended 2022 as the nation's 10th best team, will visit Carrollton for a 3 p.m. contest on August 31.