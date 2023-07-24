With the end of USATF Regionals, the West Georgia Elite Track Club based in Carrollton qualified a total of 22 individuals and one relay team for USATF Junior Nationals.
This included ten individuals and a relay team from Carrollton City Schools as well as 11 individuals from Carroll County School System and one from Bremen City, outlined by head coach of the club Ora Chism.
Carrollton
Carrollton had five different individuals win regional titles in eight different events.
Khalen Pinkard placed first in the 15-16 boys’ triple jump with a new personal record of 45-11.25, and also won the long jump at 20-10.75.
TJ Clinton set a new personal record to win the 13-14 boys’ triple jump with a mark of 38-9. Also in the 13-14 boys category, Dash Brackin qualified for nationals in two different events, placing first in the 3000 meters and earning second place in the 1500 meters.
Boys 11-12 boys qualifier Austin Coverson had three regional titles, winning the 100-meter dash and the long jump while also setting a personal record of 24.69 to win the 200-meter dash.
Also qualifying for male nationals were Jamie Henderson, who placed third in the 17-18 mens’ 110-meter hurdles, and Hunter Coverson, who earned fifth in the 7-8 boys’ long jump.
In girls competition, West Ga Elite had several qualifiers from the 9-10 age category.
Kobi Pinkard earned a regional title in the 9-10 girls long jump and also took eighth place in the 100-meter dash.
In the same category, Zoey Hutton took fourth in the 100 meters and eighth in the long jump. Trinitee Ackles took fourth place in the 200 meters and fifth in the 400 meters. Kopelynn Phillips placed second in the high jump with a new personal record of 3-11.
The girls 9-10 4x100 relay team also took second place, setting a new personal best of 57.79 seconds.
Carroll County
Highlighting Carroll County Schools’ national qualifiers from West Ga. Elite was Central High School’s Parker Ferguson in the 17-18 mens category. Ferguson won a regional championship in the 3000 meters and the 2000 meter steeplechase while also placing third in the 1500 meter run.
Villa Rica High School had five different athletes qualifying for nationals with the West Ga. Elite Club. In the 17-18 girls class, Kenadi Aker placed fifth in the 100-meter dash finals, and thrower Maya Crowder placed fourth in the discus and seventh in the shot put.
In the 15-16 age group, Lyric Davis took eighth place in the girls’ discus, while Zaven Davis took seventh place in the boys’ long jump and Zachery Daniels took fifth place in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles.
Continuing in the Villa Rica cluster, Bay Springs Middle School had two national qualifiers, as Aszylin Reese in the 13-14 girls group took seventh place in the 100 hurdles and fifth place both the high jump and long jump, and Lenox Fosters in the 13-14 boys group took eighth in the long jump.
Villa Rica Elementary’s Mike Springer also qualified in the 13-14 boys long jump, and Sand Hill Elementary’s Jaidyn Rowe won a 9-10 girls shot put regional championship with a 24-03.25 mark.
Temple Middle School had one national qualifier running with West Ga. Elite in 13-14 girls competitor Jayden Harris. Harris qualified in three different events, taking fourth place in the 200 meters, second place in the 400 meters and eighth in the long jump.
Bremen
Bremen Middle School’s Brendan Young, competing in the 11-12 boys category, placed fifth in the 3000 meter run and seventh in the 1500 meters.
USATF Junior Nationals stated off on Monday in Eugene, Ore. and they will conclude Sunday, July 30.
