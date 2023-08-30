Mr. Wesley ‘Wes’ Robert Bates, 47, of Newnan, formerly of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Emory University Hospital. He was born Nov. 26, 1975, in Carrollton, Georgia to William Rickey Bates and Sharon Smith Bates.
Wes grew up in Tallapoosa, Georgia where he was a man of many talents, he was a star quarterback, baseball shortstop/pitcher and played point guard in basketball, but golf quickly became his passion. Wes was a 1994 graduate of Haralson County High School where he played on the high school golf team all four years. He then attended Berry College in Rome. Wes was proud to be a PGA member (Georgia section) elected Aug. 9, 2002, where he was an active member for 21 years. Wes loved golf and had a passion for teaching all ages how to play the game he loved so much. Wes treasured supporting The Adaptive Golf Association and spending his time teaching veterans the game of golf. When Wes was not working or teaching golf, he cherished spending time with his family. He enjoyed summer days by the pool and going to the beach. Wes was a diehard Georgia Bulldogs fan and enjoyed watching his Dawgs play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.