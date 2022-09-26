Wesley “Buck” Ronald Garrett, Sr. of Carrollton, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on June 12, 1945, in Hawkinsville, Georgia, the son of the late Willie and Mary Garrett.
Buck was a carpenter and electrician by trade for over 50 years. He loved cheering on the Atlanta Braves, growing his garden, and spending time with his family and friends. Buck sought to live his life according to his Baptist faith and was a friend and mentor to many.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved life companion of 30-plus years, Brenda Milam, daughters and sons-in-law, Angie & Jack Griffie, and Lynn & Ken Paul; grandchildren, Dustin & Desiree Garrett, Ethan A. Griffie, Melanie K. Griffie, Parker K. Griffie, Wesley Jack Griffie, Brianna & Randell Crabtree, Taylor Marie Paul, Joshua Kade Paul, and Cody Daniel Paul; great-grandchildren, Dallas Garrett, Dalton Garrett Crabtree, Savannah Faye Crabtree, Evelynn Lucille Crabtree, and Beckett William Paul; and many bonus grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Buck was preceded in death by his son, Wesley Ronald Garrett, Jr.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., and on Friday, September 30, 2022, from Noon until 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. Internment will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Wesley "Buck" Garrett, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.