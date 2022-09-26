Wesley “Buck” Ronald Garrett, Sr

Wesley “Buck” Ronald Garrett, Sr. of Carrollton, Georgia passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022. He was born on June 12, 1945, in Hawkinsville, Georgia, the son of the late Willie and Mary Garrett.

Buck was a carpenter and electrician by trade for over 50 years. He loved cheering on the Atlanta Braves, growing his garden, and spending time with his family and friends. Buck sought to live his life according to his Baptist faith and was a friend and mentor to many.

To send flowers to the family of Wesley "Buck" Garrett, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 29
Visitation
Thursday, September 29, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 30
Visitation
Friday, September 30, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 30
Service
Friday, September 30, 2022
2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Trending Videos