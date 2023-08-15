Wesley Andrew Ivester passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Aug. 12, 2023, age 27. He is the son of Andrew and Heather Ivester of Carrollton, Georgia.
Wesley was born July 9, 1996 in Athens, Georgia and moved with his family to Carrollton in 1999. As a child he loved visiting his grandparents’ farm in Carroll County, taking walks with his dog, and exploring with his younger brother and sisters.
He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and attended North Point Christian Academy, where he played basketball and football. He was an honor graduate with distinction in the Carrollton High School Class of 2014, where he ran cross country and participated on the Remotely Operated Vehicle team. He was a member of the Southwire Engineering Academy and interned at Southwire during college. Wesley earned a MATE ROV scholarship to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering.
Wesley loved traveling with extended family every summer to St. Simon’s Island, and he enjoyed hiking, canoeing, table tennis, and exploring trails in his native Georgia. He traveled with the Georgia Tech robotics team to compete with other engineering students in Tianjin, China. He especially enjoyed spending a summer hiking through the Peak District of England where his father worked as a researcher at the University of Sheffield.
Wesley worked as a software engineer for Loyal healthcare company and was described by his coworkers as kind, inquisitive, and talented. From a young age, he had the mind of an engineer who wanted to fix things, and he brought this passion into his career as a programmer. He also used his talents and hobbies to help others; he propagated figs and various plants to share with people, 3D-printed useful tools, and taught others to code in languages such as C++ and Python. While going through cancer treatments that might affect hearing, he developed a web-based hearing test application that would be useful for patients to detect and monitor hearing loss. He loved writing code for a platforms video game that was enjoyed by people around the world.
Wesley maintained a quiet confidence in God’s love and providence. Throughout his adult life, he remained a light to those around him even through years of difficult treatments for brain and spinal cancer. He will be remembered for his kindness, love of nature, witty sense of humor, and generous heart.
Along with his parents, he’s survived by his siblings, Anna-Kate (Aidan) Zigler, Rachel Ivester, Peter Ivester, and Caroline Ivester; nephew, Callum Zigler; grandfather, Edward Peterson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Lynda Peterson, and paternal grandparents, Harold and Janice Ivester.
The family will receive friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church Chapel on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Wally Dedman officiating. Chandler and Chasity Dedman will be performing music.
Pallbearers will be Peter Ivester, Jamie Futch, Philip Ivester, Michael Ivester, Aidan Zigler, Ben Lewis, Shiv Patel, and Brendan Whitaker.
Interment will be at West Georgia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 Tabernacle Drive, Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
