Wesley Andrew Ivester

Wesley Andrew Ivester passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Aug. 12, 2023, age 27. He is the son of Andrew and Heather Ivester of Carrollton, Georgia.

Wesley was born July 9, 1996 in Athens, Georgia and moved with his family to Carrollton in 1999. As a child he loved visiting his grandparents’ farm in Carroll County, taking walks with his dog, and exploring with his younger brother and sisters.