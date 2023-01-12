As we rubbed our hands with hand cleaner the other day, my friend quipped that he thought we might have been better off health-wise back in the old days when we ate mud pies and did other things which are deemed unhealthy today.
I don’t recall actually eating any of my mud pies, but I know my hands that made them, which never got washed until Momma made me do so before a meal, often made their way to my mouth, or I rubbed my eyes with dirty fingers.
I did get into some Momma trouble when I was in the second or third grade after a mud-throwing battle while I was still in my school clothes waiting for my brother to finish football practice at Mt. Zion High School.
New school britches didn’t come easy, and there was no excuse for them being muddy. The only “sickness” I felt was what was going to happen when I got home and Momma took a gander at my clothes.
Then there were the old never-bathed yard dogs we had around from time to time that were my play pals. They said I would fall asleep with my head resting on old “Tip,” as the mutt was called. Lord knows what I touched that they had been in contact with. You know how yard dogs are.
I even had water straight from a creek or spring and from a communal dipper dipped in a communal water bucket.
Maybe there is something to my friend’s notion.
I know it was a blessing from the good Lord above who took care of us then and does so now, but I don’t recall being sick much as a child. I am sure I had the normal run of childhood colds and diseases such as mumps, measles and chickenpox, but apparently I stayed mostly healthy, and nothing kept me down for very long.
Momma did say that, as a baby, I had “double pneumonia,” but I just don’t remember much about being sick in my growing up years.
I don’t think I have ever had the flu, yet I have only had one flu shot and that was almost 50 years ago. Maybe I should, though, now that I am on up in years.
A couple of months ago I had a cold, and just to be safe, I did a home Covid test which showed positive even though I had had the shots and one booster. I didn’t feel that bad but went to see a doctor anyway, just in case. He checked me over and sent me home with instructions to take over-the-counter meds if I needed them and to come back if I got worse. I was back to my old self in a day or two.
Even at my advanced age, I am still blessed by being rarely sick. Some of my parts are wearing out, but I don’t think that has anything to do with germs or is anything hand cleaning and washing can ward off.
All the cleanliness precautions have been and are still important as Covid lingers in some places and as flu, which we rarely heard of during the Covid outbreak, has made its way back.
I continue to carry a little bottle of sanitizer at all times and wash my hands daily enough times, it seems, to make up for all the dirt and germs from mud pies and dirty dogs that I didn’t wash off 70 years ago.
(Note: In my last column which was published here New Year’s weekend, I inadvertently used the phrase “another day older and deeper in debt” without attributing it to the popular old song by Tennessee Ernie Ford called “Sixteen Tons” which was written by Merle Travis. I like to give credit when and where credit is due.)
