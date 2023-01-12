As we rubbed our hands with hand cleaner the other day, my friend quipped that he thought we might have been better off health-wise back in the old days when we ate mud pies and did other things which are deemed unhealthy today.

I don’t recall actually eating any of my mud pies, but I know my hands that made them, which never got washed until Momma made me do so before a meal, often made their way to my mouth, or I rubbed my eyes with dirty fingers.

