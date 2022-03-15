Wendy Williams Carroll, 54, of Temple, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Wendy was born on Feb. 9, 1968, the daughter of Linda Boatright Williams and the late Will Williams.
She enjoyed working in her yard doing crafts, but most of all she enjoyed being with her family. Wendy was Baptist by faith.
In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Carroll, and son, Avery Carroll.
Survivors include her mother, Linda Boatright Williams; daughter, Savannah Marie Carroll; sisters, Lisa (James) Vice of Rainbow City, Alabama; Tammy Lee, Temple, Denah Ivey of Temple; and nephews, Drew (Sabrina) Lee, James Vice Jr.
A special “Thank You” to Tanner Hospice, they are truly angels.
In accordance with her wishes the body was cremated.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.