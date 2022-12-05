Mr. Weldon Strickland age 90 of Bowdon , Ga. passed away November 19, 2022. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, December 4, 2022 at First Baptist Church Bowdon, Ga. at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery Bowdon, Ga. His viewing will be Saturday December 3, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 5:00 pm to 7:00 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. (770) 832-9059.
