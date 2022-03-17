Often people spend their life figuring out what their purpose is or what is right for them. Some people are fortunate to be guided in the direction that will fit them.
Pastor Shane Tarpley, 37, was able to respond to his calling from God to become a pastor which led him to the journey of planting a church in Temple, Ga. called Verve. With support from his wife, Amanda Tarpley, 36, the two have been progressing forward with being an active church.
Verve means vigor and spirit or enthusiasm.
“In 2013, God gave me a vision of an empty pulpit. I asked a friend what that could mean and he said God would reveal it to me in time,” Shane said.
The Tarpleys met each other when they were younger in school. They both attended Central High School and later graduated from the University of West Georgia.
In the film, Welcome to Verve, a documentary about the origins of the Temple church, Amanda referred to Shane as a “master of romance.” Some of his gestures, such as filling her bedroom at her grandmother’s house with rose petals, did not immediately impress her.
At the age of 16, Shane was a member of a garage band that gained the group local fame for about three years. When Amanda saw him play his guitar on top of his amplifier and then jump down and landed on his knees to continue playing, she knew.
Amanda mentioned in the film that she grew up watching her grandparents be pastors growing up. She initially did not want to be a pastor’s wife because of the expectations put on her grandparents “that should’ve never been put on them.”
“He was really feeling led to pastor a church and plant a church,” Amanda said in the film. “I can’t say I was 100% on board…I didn’t want to have that weight on my shoulders.”
But, Amanda expressed wanting to be active and serve in the church. When Shane went forward with pursuing his calling, Amanda was right there by his side.
“In 2015, we took a position at a church in North Georgia as family pastors. We thought we were going as campus pastors for a growing church. The pastor changed directions and took the entire church into a mobile situation into a large community center,” Shane said. “I was discouraged and began asking God why we were here. Did I miss his calling? He said, 'I brought you here to learn.' At that time I was in charge of the majority of the setup and teardown teams of the church. That summer we went to the Grow Conference at Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Ala. Some guys from ARC (Dino Rizzo) came out to talk about church planting and how there was a need for more life-giving churches. At that moment, I felt stirred to pray for direction. Eighteen months later, we resigned to pursue planting our church.”
Shane’s church, Verve, began in the gym at Providence Elementary School on Aug. 20, 2017. They continued to use that temporary space until 2019, the week before COVID-19 shut everything down.
Cindy Jefferson, a realtor and Verve member, assisted the Tarpleys with finding land to build the church. Jefferson got her first closing as a realtor with the Tarpleys. They are now raising money to begin the building of a new building with a goal of $120,000. A portion, $50,000, has already been raised.
In the film, Shane talks about the vision he had and how it led his family to the Temple area.
“This is where God called us. In the film we talk about the vision that God gave me,” Shane said. “I was hovering above the Downtown Temple area. There were thousands of people lining the streets. All a golden color and swaying back and forth. There was someone next to me overlooking the city as well. I turned and looked at them and asked what this was. They said, 'This is your harvest field, time to go and get them.'”
Shane and Amanda knew this journey would not be easy and accepted the challenges that would come with transitioning into planting a new church in the community.
When asked about specific challenges Shane faced he said, “Winning trust. In leadership we call it the law of buy-in. You don’t want to 'sell' people on your vision. You want them to buy-in so they’ll make a part of their life too. Because many in our community had experienced a lot of church hurt and religious dormancy it took around two years before we really felt like we’d earned the trust of our community.”
Now, Shane uses The Venue in Villa Rica to hold his church services on Sundays beginning at 10:30 a.m. The Tarpleys have goals to continue to grow their church in the community.
“We ultimately want to build a church that serves our community and adds value back to broken homes, restores families and marriages, connects in groups that can walk beside them in good and bad times as well,” Shane said. “We want to build a community center that allows for multiple use with partnerships with our schools for award ceremonies, baccalaureate services, band concerts etc. Equipped with free counseling. Food pantry. Indoor playground. Day care facility that is subsidized by the state. Renovate the old house on our property into a coffee shop and office space. Provide jobs and tutoring. Ultimately, to be the tangible love of God to all people. How we do that comes in various forms.”
