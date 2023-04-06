Every time the Eagles’ song “Hotel California” comes on the radio, my family responds with groans, eye rolls, and repetitions of “Oh, no, not again.”

The song is the basis of a long-standing joke with my family. When I was in high school, I wrote an essay about the song, deconstructing it as an allegory for the darker side of fame. The hotel appearing in the distance with its “shimmering light” is too attractive for the weary desert traveler to pass up. The lady who leads the visitor down the corridors has a “Tiffany-twisted” mind and the “Mercedes bends” because she’s so consumed by materialism; she even says, “We are all just prisoners here, of our own device,” implying that the luxuriant lifestyle is both addictive and self-destructive.

Trending Videos