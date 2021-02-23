Special to The Times-Georgian
The Wellness Council of America recognized Tanner Health System as one of the nation’s healthiest companies for 2020.
Tanner was certified as a Bronze Well Workplace for its impactful and innovative approach to workplace wellness through its Get Healthy, Live Well initiative. The designation establishes Tanner as an employer of choice and leader in the effort to improve employee wellness.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by WELCOA for our commitment to employee health,” said Tonya Fulks, outreach operations manager for Get Healthy, Live Well. “We understand the importance of our team members taking care of their physical and emotional health. Our Get Healthy, Live Well programs help make sure everyone on our team has access to the resources they need to get and stay healthy so they can better serve our community.”
Get Healthy, Live Well includes a wide range of programs and services that can help Tanner team members lead a healthy lifestyle. Services include exercise classes, cardio equipment and other popular features available at gym locations in Carrollton, Villa Rica and Bremen.
In addition to gym access, Get Healthy, Live Well offers a variety of free programs that are also available to the public, including Living Well With Diabetes and the Living Well Workshop.
WELCOA awarded Tanner the bronze award based on several benchmarks, which include having committed leadership, collecting meaningful data and cultivating supportive health-promoting policies.
WELCOA is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping business and health professionals improve employee well-being and create healthier organizational cultures.
