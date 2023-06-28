After nearly 30 years, Weezer, the beloved California Rock band, continue to perform their catalog of entertaining songs without any sign of fatigue. Their devoted fanbase loves their image and their music, always eager to listen to their most recent output as penned by their primary songwriter, vocalist/guitarist Rivers Cuomo. The band is named for Cuomo; it was a nickname he earned in his youth, and one that has also defined the band’s aesthetic. Their nerdy but hip appearance belies a hard-working group of middle-aged musicians who seem most interested in amusing themselves and challenging their creativity with each new release and tour.

My son, Price, and I are both longtime fans of the band. Since I first heard them in 1994, I have followed their career and output. He came along a decade after that, and he has enjoyed their music since he first heard them. When I learned that they were returning to Georgia on June 25, I got us tickets for their concert. The early evening rainstorm on the way to Alpharetta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheater relented just as we reached the parking lot, having utilized his Weezer playlist as the trek’s soundtrack.