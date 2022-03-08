With rain in the forecast in Carrollton for throughout the week, UWG Head coach Jeff Smith has announced several changes to the schedule for the week of March 7-13.
Early on Monday, Smith announced that the UWG baseball team game against Georgia College for Tuesday has been postponed. The game will be rescheduled for a future date. The game was originally set for Tuesday, March 8 at 4 p.m.
The weather is expected to continue to cause changes in the Wolves’ schedule, as rain clouds will likely stay in town through early in the day on Saturday. The Wolves were originally set to play Shorter on Friday and Saturday, but the games have been pushed now to Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend series will sandwich the UWG Baseball Extra Innings Dinner & Auction, set for Saturday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m.
