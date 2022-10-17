The Bowdon Red Devils and Carrollton Trojans came out on top in their region contests Friday night.
Only five teams were in action among local teams as Bremen, Central, Heard and Mt. Zion had open dates.
Recaps of Bowdon, Carrollton and Haralson County’s games are available in the most recent weekend edition.
The Temple Tigers dropped their Region 4-A opener on the road Friday night and fell to 4-4 overall.
Temple had won two out of its last three heading into Friday’s contest.
Cam Vaughn hit McClann Metayer on a 56-yarder for the Tigers’ only score of the game.
The Tigers missed the extra point, but cut the lead to 7-6.
The Tigers are off this week before playing at home against Heard County.
The Villa Rica Wildcats couldn’t get their offense in gear on Friday and dropped to 4-4 overall and 3-2 in Region 5-AAAAA action.
Mays built a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 26-0 at the half.
Villa Rica plays a region contest at Creekside this week.
(Statistics provided by Maxpreps)
