The Bowdon Red Devils and Carrollton Trojans are assured to keep their state rankings intact after victories Friday night.
Bowdon, the top-ranked team in the Maxprep Class A poll, rolled past Forest Park, and Carrollton, the 10th-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA held off East Coweta.
Bremen’s Davis Russell picked up his 50th victory as the Blue Devils head coach, while Heard and Villa Rica also got wins to highlight Friday’s action.
Bowdon 47, Forest Park 7
The Red Devils showed why they are the top-ranked team in Class A D2 Friday night with an easy victory over Forest Park.
The Red Devils led 27-7 at the half on the way to improving their record to 6-1 overall. Bowdon steps into region action at Christian Heritage next week.
The Red Devils used a mix of powerful running and passing to take control of the game against the Panthers.
Robert McNeal threw a 60-yard TD to Kaiden Prothro and Dylan Atkins scored on runs of two and 15 yards to help the Red Devils seize the first-half momentum.
Jordan Beasley and JaMichael Jones also got into the second-half scoring act.
Bowdon has outscored its opponents 257-136.
Bremen 41, Lafayette 14
The Blue Devils caught fire early with a potent offensive attack.
The victory gave head coach Davis Russell his 50th-career victory.
Bremen led 27-0 at the half. The Blue Devils broke the Region 6-AAA game open with a 20-point explosion in the second quarter.
With the win, Bremen improved to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in league play
Bremen has outscored its opponents 135-125.
The Blue Devils are off next week before taking on Coahulla Creek.
Rockmart 56, Haralson County 0
The Rebels fell to 2-5 overall and 1-2 Region 7-AA.
Haralson County has been outscored 238-121 and lost twice in a row.
The Rebels take on Model at home next week in a region game.
Heard County 41, Crawford 22
The Braves opened Region 4-A Division 1 with a win Friday night.
The Braves improved their record to 3-4 overall and 1-0 in the region.
Heard County led 14-0 at the end of the first half.
Shaun Swofford connected with L.J. Green to give the Braves a 6-3 lead.
Dereon Pearson scored on a 6-yard TD and Thomas Lawson added a 2-point conversion.
Roro Edmondson was the catalyst on both sides of the ball, recovering a fumble on defense and then later catching Swofford’s 15-yard TD pass for a 28-9 lead.
Pearson put the exclamation point on the victory with TD runs of 54 and 9 yards.
Heard County takes on Mt. Zion next week.
Mt. Vernon 27, Mt. Zion 14
The Eagles closed out their next-to-last non-region game with a road loss.
The Eagles fell to 4-3 overall and lost for the third time in four games.
Mt. Zion has outscored its opponents 207-125 heading into its final three games.
The Eagles have primarily used a running attack to keep the chains moving.
Heading into Friday’s contest, 12 different players have carried the ball at least one time.
Preston Denney and Sherrod Montgomery have rushed for over 300 yards.
The Eagles have shown the ability to pass the football.
Quarterback Stanley Cross went into Friday’s final non-region game with six TD passes.
His favorite target so far this season is Malachi Ackles who has been on the receiving end of Cross’ TD passes
Villa Rica 21, Chapel Hill 6
The Wildcats improved their record to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 5-AAAAA.
Villa Rica led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter, and after a scoreless second and third quarter, put some distance between themselves and Chapel Hill with a fourth-quarter explosion.
The Wildcats outscored Chapel Hill 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.