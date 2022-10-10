Parr Folsom vs. Lafayette

Bremen running back Parr Folsom rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-14 region win over LaFayette. The win marked head coach Davis Russell’s 50th career win.

 Photo by Jai Otwell

The Bowdon Red Devils and Carrollton Trojans are assured to keep their state rankings intact after victories Friday night.

Bowdon, the top-ranked team in the Maxprep Class A poll, rolled past Forest Park, and Carrollton, the 10th-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA held off East Coweta.

Trending Videos