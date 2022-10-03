With the threat of Hurricane Ian making news early last week, many schools in Georgia took a proactive approach to upcoming games by moving contents to Thursday.
That included Temple and Haralson County.
Both teams took advantage of the short week with easy wins. Temple knocked off Midtown. Haralson County also rolled to a win against Gordon Central on Thursday.
In other games played on Friday, Bowdon collected a victory in its non-region battle against St. Francis.
Bremen, Central, Heard County, Mt. Zion and Villa Rica came up on the losing end of the scoreboard.
Carrollton returns from an open date next week.
The Trojans bring a perfect 6-0 record into the Region 2-AAAAAAA opener against East Coweta.
Here is a look at last Friday’s action.
The Bowdon Red Devils improved to 5-1 overall Friday night in a non-region road game.
The Red Devils extended their winning streak to four games.
Bowdon’s high-powered offense has outscored its opponents 210-129.
The Red Devils have used a potent running attack to jump out to its 5-1 record.
T.J. Harvison and quarterback Robert McNeal are each averaging just over 124 yards per game.
Bowdon heads into next week’s non-region home game against Forest Park.
Forest Park enters the contest with a 2-4 record.
The Blue Devils lost their first region game of the season Friday night.
With the loss, the Blue Devils dropped to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in Region 6-AAA.
Bremen went into the game riding a two-game winning streak after beating Gordon Lee and Ridgeland in back-to-back contests.
In Friday night’s loss, Bremen took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, but trailed 14-7 at the half.
The defense put Bremen on the board first when Taylor Henderson picked a fumble out of the air and returned it 28 yards for the score.
Ringgold responded with 35 unanswered points. The Blue Devils salvaged a touchdown with under a minute to go in the game when quarterback Aiden Price scored on a 1-yard scamper.
Bremen will try to get back in the win column next week with a game against visiting LaFayette in a region tilt.
Mt. Zion dropped their second loss of the season.
Mt. Pisgah quarterback Jack Cendoya was responsible for every Patriot score, throwing for 324 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 121 yards and a score to knock off the Eagles in the non-region contest.
Senior quarterback Alex Zelaya led Mt. Zion with 136 yards and two touchdowns rushing, and 54 yards and a score to Preston Denney through the air. Malachi Ackles also had a three-yard rushing score.
Mt. Zion will play Mount Vernon on the road this Friday.
The Wildcats struggled to find an offense in the contest in Douglas County.
Villa Rica snapped a two-game winning streak that included region wins over Tri-Cities and Banneker.
The Wildcats return to region action next week with a game at Chapel Hill.
