It was a successful weekend for most of the local high school football teams in the area as they hit the halfway point of the season.
In a battle of non-region rivals, Bowdon knocked off Temple in a high-scoring affair.
Bremen got a region win over Ridgeland, Carrollton got a win over Hillgrove to stay unbeaten, North Murray knocked off Haralson County, Heard beat Clarkston, Mt. Zion beat Jasper and Villa Rica defeated Banneker.
Here is a look back at last Friday’s games:
Bowdon 55, Temple 27
The Red Devils improved their record to 4-1 overall with their non-region victory over Temple.
The Tigers dropped to 3-3.
The Red Devils struck early, leading 27-0 at the half.
The two teams scored 21-points each in a wild third quarter.
Both teams have used quarterbacks who are just as potent running the ball as passing.
Bowdon quarterback Robert McNeal and Temple’s Cam Vaughn have each compiled over 1,000-yards of all-purpose yardage with almost half the season remaining.
Bowdon plays a non-region game at St. Francis, while Trinity plays at home against Midtown.
Bremen 37, Ridgeland 6
The Blue Devils reached the halfway point of the season Friday night with their second win in a row.
Bremen improved its record to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-AAA.st
The Blue Devils struck early and often.
After leading 12-6 at the half, Bremen extended the lead to 31-6 at the half and never looked back.
Bremen has outscored its opponents 80-76.
The Blue Devils play at Ringgold next week.
Carrollton 56, Hillgrove 28
The Trojans head into their open date with their sixth straight win to stay unbeaten with a 6-0 record.
When Carrollton returns to action in two weeks, the 5th-ranked Trojans will open Region 2-AAAAAAA play against East Coweta.
Carrollton led 35-14 at the half, including putting four TDs on the board in the first half.
Trojans opened the contest with Julian Lewis’ 73-yard TD pass.
Bryce Hicks added TD runs of 2 and 29 yards in the first quarter.
Special teams also got into the act with a 92-yard kick return by
Takare Lipscomb to answer Hillgrove’s first TD of the game.
Carrollton’s air attack struck again for the Trojans’ only score of the second quarter when Lewis connected with Jordan White on a 42-yard TD pass.
Lewis’ third TD pass of the game opened the second-half scoring for the Trojans after he hooked up with Seth Childers.
The freshman quarterback continued his air assault later in the half with a 38-yard strike to Kiyun Coffer.
Hicks’ 48-yard TD run rounded out the scoring for the Trojans.
North Murray 40, Haralson County 29
The Rebels lost for the third time in a row and fell Friday night in the Region 7-AA opener.
The Rebels fell behind 13-0 before Caden Hughes put Haralson County on the board with a 49-yard TD scamper.
After North Murray went up 19-6, Haralson County Haldyn Williams found the end zone again for the Rebels, adding a 14-yard run to cut the lead to 19-14 after Franky Patino split the uprights on an extra point.
North Murray extended the lead to 27-14 at the half.
Heard County 57, Clarkston 14
The Braves broke a two-game losing streak Friday night with the home victory.
Heard County improved to 2-3 after the non-region win.
The Braves led 16-0 at the end of the first quarter and exploded for 35 points in the second quarter to put the game out of reach.
Heard used a balanced offensive attack to roll past Clarkston.
L.J. Green threw a 37-yard TD pass to Roro Edmondson and Shaun Swofford connected with Alijah McKeithern on a 52-yard strike to get the scoring started.
Heard County added a safety to round out the first-quarter scoring.
The Braves’ offense was just getting started on a night when their offense looked unstoppable.
Heard County scored five touchdowns in a span of 12 minutes to go into the break up 51-0.
The Braves defense continued to flex its muscle with fumble recoveries for TDs by Reed Fisher and Max Lassister.
Mon Jordan scored the first TD in the second quarter on a 20-yard run.
Dereon Pearson added an 8-yard run late in the second quarter and Matthew Walker added an extra point to give Heard County an eye-popping 51-0 lead at the break.
With a running clock, Antonio Heath scored the final TD of the game for the Braves, finding the end zone on a 8-yard rush.
Mt. Zion 21, Jasper 0
The Eagles improved to 4-1 overall.
Mt. Zion scored TDs in the first, second and fourth quarters to methodically shut down visiting Jasper.
The Eagles rolled up 256 yards of total offense,
Preston Denney played a big role on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
Denney caught a 40-yard TD pass from Alex Zelaya and later had an interception as part of the team’s victory.
The Eagles go on the road the next two weeks to close out the non -region portion of the schedule as it plays at Mount Pisgah next week and at Mount Vernon on Oct. 7.
Villa Rica 44, Banneker 23
Head coach Tim Barron’s Wildcats moved into a first-place tie with Banneker in Region 5-AAAAA.
Villa Rica led 13-0 at the half and extended the lead to 33-6 at the end of the third quarter.
The Wildcats’ offense rolled uo 419 yards of total offense.
Villa Rica has outscored its opponents 134-129.
The Wildcats are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in league action.
Villa Rica goes after its third-straight win next week on the road at Lithia Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.