Temple Tigers - QB Cam Vaughn - Passed for 223 yards and two TDs and rushed for 162 yards and two TDs in a 35-28 win over Pepperell.

Villa Rica Wildcats - RB Caiden Reid - Rushed for three TDs and blocked a punt in a 42-13 win over Tri-Cities.

Central Lions - WR/DB Vicari Swain - Had a 51-yard TD reception and a 20-yard pick-six in a 27-17 win over Northgate.

Carrollton Trojans - WR Caleb Odom - Caught eight passes for 106 yards and three TDs in a 48-0 win over Jenkins.

Bremen Blue Devils - RB Parr Folsom - Rushed for 90 yards and one TD on nine carries in a 14-7 win over Gordon Lee.

Vote

View Results