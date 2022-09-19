Carrollton’s defense flexed its muscle Friday night, pitching its second shutout in a row. Bremen, Central, Temple and Villa Rica also got wins for local teams Friday night.
Here is a look at last Friday night’s games:
(Central, Carrollton, and Temple games covered in previous articles)
Bremen 14, Gordon-Lee 7: The Blue Devils moved to 2-2 overall, but more importantly opened up region action with the victory.
The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Blue Devils who play at home next week against Ridgeland.
Quarterback Aiden Price passed for 114 yards en route to the win.
Parr Folsom scored on a 38-yard run and Trent McPherson added a 34-yard touchdown en route to the win.
Folsom finished with 90 yards, while McPherson added 66.
The Blue Devils rolled up 356 yards of total offense in the victory.
Bremen resumes region action at home next week against Ridgeland.
Upson-Lee 29, Haralson County 15: The Rebels fell to 1-3 overall with a non-region road game.
Rabun County 42, Heard County 13: Heard County fell to 1-3 overall with a non-region loss.
The Braves scored the first touchdown of the game when quarterback RoRo Edmondson hit LJ Green on a 6-yard TD in the second quarter.
However, Rabun County exploded for 24 points before halftime to put the game away.
Rabun County extended the lead to 42-6 before Heard added its final score of the game when Shaun Swafford hit Green on a 70-yard TD pass.
Heard County plays next week at home against Clarkston in its next two last non-region contests.
Heard County has been outscored 78-74.
Villa Rica 42, Tri-Cities 13: The Wildcats moved their record to .500 with home victory Friday night.
The Wildcats are now 2-2 overall and 1-0 in league play.
The Wildcats only led 14-13 at the half, but kept Tri-Cities off the scoreboard over the final two quarters.
Villa Rica gave up a TD early but came back with back-to-back TDs to take control of the game.
Jaquess Dunson caught a TD pass and Jaiden Terry scored on a short run to give the Wildcats a 14-7 lead.
After Tri-Cities cut the lead to 14-13, Caiden Reid pushed Villa Rica’s lead to 20-13 on a 6-yard TD scamper.
Micha Alba scored on a 60-yarder and Reid added his second TD run with a 37-yard scamper.
Special teams also got into the act when Villa Rica scored on a 37-yard punt block.
James Hunter handled the extra points for the Wildcats.
Villa Rica opens region play at Banneker next week.
Brookstone 33, Mt. Zion 10: After rolling off three wins to open the season, the Eagles stumbled for the first time on the road Friday night.
The Eagles finished with 226 yards of total offense.
Preston Denney finished with 66 yards and a TD.
The loss dropped Mt. Zion to 3-1 overall.
Mt. Zion hosts Jasper County next week in a non-region game.
