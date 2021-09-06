The third week of the season turned out victorious for Haralson County, Bremen, Carrollton, Central, and Heard.
Villa Rica and Temple were off last Friday.
Haralson County holds off Bowdon
Haralson County and Bowdon squared off in a defensive slugfest Friday night with the Rebels defeating the Red Devils 14-10.
With the victory, Haralson County improved to 2-1 overall.
The loss dropped Bowdon to 2-1 and snapped a two-game winning streak for the Red Devils.
Haralson County took a 7-3 lead at the half.
Clay Hyatt threw a 46-yard touchdown to Jo Jo Chandler to start the scoring in the second quarter.
After Bowdon's Douglas Bell kicked a 30-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3, the Red Devils took their only lead on a rushing TD later in the game.
Running back Tanner Langley scored for Bowdon on a short scamper before the end of the first half to go up 10-7.
Hyatt put the game away with a 3-yard rushing TD with two minutes to go in the third quarter.
Bowdon returns to action Friday against visiting Heritage of Newnan.
Haralson County returns to action at home against Model.
Both are non-region games.
Bremen knocks off Pepperell
Bremen got back on the winning track Friday with a 39-32 victory against Pepperell.
The Blue Devils have outscored their opponents 81-76.
With the win, Bremen improved to 2-1 overall.
The Blue Devils fell behind 17-0 in the second quarter before putting together a comeback.
Bremen put together 520 yards of offense, including 371 on the ground.
A full scoring summary was not available. Bremen is off next week.
Carrollton remains unbeaten
The Carrollton Trojans moved to 3-0 Friday with a 48-7 non-region victory against Jonesboro.
Carrollton used a potent offense and stingy defense to roll past the Cardinals.
The Trojans generated 479 yards and held Jonesboro to 118 yards.
Carrollton quarterback MJ Morris completed 17 passes for 339 yards and four touchdowns.
Carrollton built a 34-0 lead at the half, en route to staying unbeaten.
Ace Williamson caught two touchdown passes, Takare Williamson and Terrell Carmichael caught one TD each.
Running backs Bryce Hicks and Jamun Evans each rushed for a score.
In addition to his four touchdown passes, Morris also rushed for a score.
The Carrollton defense finished the game with seven sacks including two by Kyron Johnson.
Carrollton is off next week before playing at Dalton in the region opener.
Central rolls past Towers
The Central Lions improved to 2-0 on the season with a 49-6 victory against Towers.
Central has used a potent offensive attack to knock off its first two opponents.
The Lions have outscored Towers and season-opening opponent Chapel Hill 70-13.
In its game against Towers. Central rolled up 414 yards of total offense.
Central quarterback Devan Powell connected with Vacari Swain on a 90-yard TD pass as part of the Lions’ high-powered offense.
Cameron Bolton also scored on a 21-yard run as part of the Lions’ scoring production.
Central travels to Whitewater next week.
Heard rolls past Manchester
The Braves scored in all three quarters, including adding a safety en route to the 22-7 victory.
With the victory, the Braves moved to 3-0.
Antwon Carter opened the scoring with a 13-yard score.
Manchester tied the game at 7-7 in the second quarter before the Braves took control.
After building a 9-7 lead after the safety, quarterback Maurice Fench connected with Jonathan Echols on a 26-yarder.
Isaiah O’Neal rounded out the scoring on a 70-yard TD run.
Heard County travels to Darlington next week for a region game.
Mt. Zion falls to Landmark
The Mt. Zion Eagles dropped to 2-1 Friday night with a 35-21 loss to Landmark.
The Eagles put up 295 yards of total offense.
Quarterback Stanley Cross passed for 175 yards.
Sherrod Montgomery, Malachi Evans and Kevin Berrios each scored a rushing TD.
Mt. Zion is off next week.
