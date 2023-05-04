We Methodists are singing people. If you want to know what Methodists believe, listen to our hymns. Charles Wesley, brother of John, the founder of the 18th century Methodist movement in England, wrote over 6500 hymns. The most famous is probably “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” The most glorious to me is “Christ the Lord is Risen Today.” On Easter Sunday the choir processes singing “Alleluia!” while busy hands place flowers into chicken wire wrapped around the cross. I learned to appreciate the strength of Methodist hymnody in my first parish. I served three small mountain churches in North Carolina. Each used a different hymnal. Mountain Grove used what was then the new United Methodist Hymnal. Published in 1989, it was truly a book of worship that included not only hymns, but most of the Psalms with sung responses, prayers, creeds, and liturgies for worship. Methodists had joined the liturgical revival and drawn from our roots in the Anglican tradition. Arney’s Chapel used the old Cokesbury Hymnal. Their favorite hymn was “Love, Mercy, and Grace.” I had never heard it before, but I soon appreciated its upbeat tempo and reminder that “I have the victory,/Thro’ grace, marvelous grace, that lives in me.” Linville UMC used Church Hymnal out of Cleveland, Tennessee. Like the Cokesbury Hymnal, it is written with shape notes, an ingenious musical notation that simplifies reading music. Also called “Fa So La” singing, shape note singing still exists today in the Sacred Harp singings right here in Carroll County. The congregation at Linville learned to sing in four-part harmony through singing schools, and the song leader, Mr. Charlie McGimpsey, would occasionally give a quick lesson.
I came to appreciate the “Directions for Singing” given by John Wesley in 1761 to his Methodist societies. “Sing lustily and with a good courage. Beware of singing as if you were half dead, or half asleep; but lift up your voice with strength.” But also, he reminded people, “Sing modestly . . . strive to unite your voices together, so as to make one clear melodious sound.” He was also insistent that people sing the hymns “exactly as they are printed here, without altering or mending them at all.” John Wesley ended his instructions by reminding people “Above all, sing spiritually. Have an eye to God in every word you sing.” The purpose of singing is to give praise to God, and so the words we sing matter. A choir director friend would admonish, “If you don’t believe it, don’t sing it.” Singing is as much a profession of faith as prayer or scripture reading. St. Augustine said, “The one who sings, prays twice.” Sometimes, I find that the best words to express my prayers come from a beloved hymn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.