Recent news of upheaval in local Methodist churches prompted Carrollton United Methodist Church's current leadership to speak out, both with the Times-Georgian and in its pulpit.
Sybil Davidson, who serves as communications director for The North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church, said in a statement, "Bishop Sue Haupert-Johnson, who served as bishop in our area through December 2022, never announced or moved to allow 'same-sex marriage ceremonies in conference-affiliated churches,'" as was previously reported, "nor has The United Methodist Church as a denomination changed its official position on this matter."
When asked to clarify its position on same-sex marriage, Davidson said, "According to the denomination’s policy book, known as The Book of Discipline, pastors may not be 'self-avowed, practicing homosexuals' and may not conduct ceremonies that celebrate same-sex weddings or unions. Such ceremonies also may not be held on church property."
"However, with a body of over 12 million members globally, United Methodists are not of one mind on this matter," Davidson added. "The United Methodist Church affirms that all people are of sacred worth and are equally valuable in the sight of God."
Davidson also said that "use of misinformation" is what has prompted the UMC to halt churches from proceeding with disaffiliation, saying NGUMC leaders moved to pause conversations about disaffiliation from the denomination.
David Micelli, who is an attorney with the National Center of Life and Liberty (NCLL), a Florida-based law firm suing regional United Methodist conferences, does not represent the North Georgia Conference of The United Methodist Church nor has the denomination initiated conversations with the NCLL.
However, Micelli did confirm to the Times-Georgian that he is representative for many individual churches that have been looking into disaffiliation.
"The people of The United Methodist Church are joined together in mission 'to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world," Davidson said. "That remains our focus."
Seeking further clarification at the local level, the Times-Georgian sat down with Carrollton United Methodist Church interim Pastor John Simmons for a conversation.
Simmons is a long-time Methodist clergy having graduated with a doctorate of ministry from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University, where he sits on their Board of 100; he matriculated from the Chicago Theological Seminary where he earned a master of divinity in 1975.
He is a retired pastor, but has been working to on-board senior pastors in the UMC as well as serving as interim pastor in various locations as he is doing in Carrollton now.
TG: Is the Carrollton UMC property in danger of being sold?
Simmons: …I have no clear written documented path that allows me to comment on that. And you’ll hear me say this a number of times. Methodists for the most part come by our name very honestly, which is we are very methodical in core. We like to know how things are going to work and we build a framework, a methodical framework, but there’s no methodical framework for anything like that to happen.
TG: Why, in your opinion, is there a division within the Carrollton UMC congregation?
Simmons: Methodists believe in treating one another as thinking, maturing adults, to treat one another with respect and with dignity. There have always been differences of opinions among Methodists. I've told some people before my dad was a Goldwater Republican. My mom was a Yellow Dog Democrat and they really were delighted to go to the voting booth and cancel each other’s votes out. They were good Methodists. They trained us to be good Methodists because we don’t have to agree on things. We don’t have to be friends to be in church together to respect one another to live a healthy life. So the question is division right? Well, differences of opinion and division. Some people can look at it and say this is a difference of opinion, some people can look at it and say this is a division. I look at it and say the people that I know that I have met — I’ve been here two and a half months, a little more than — and the people that I have talked to love this church and this community. They are a part of this church because they love God. They want to worship God. They want to be connected with others in Sunday school classes or in small groups and most particularly in missions. They want to be of service to this community and they want to be together as a church.
One woman said to me last week, she doesn’t get involved in some discussions that some people are involved in. She comes to this church and it feels like the same church she
has been in for the last 10 years in terms of worship. Her Sunday school feels like the same Sunday school plan she’s been involved in for the last 10 years. She wants to stay focused on why this church is meaningful to her in terms of the worship of God, connection with other people, and being in service to the community.
TG: So you’re saying there’s no division?
Simmons: I’m saying when is it division and differences of opinion? Because I want to be about a church that’s treating one another with dignity and respect, not looking for reasons to divide people, but looking for ways that people can respect each other, listen to one another. Come together in conversation and be able to, when it's appropriate, compromise and when it's appropriate, say we’re just going to have to agree to disagree.
TG: When we are talking about division and disaffiliation, there was the departure of a previous pastor, Larry Patton. Since his departure has there been a decline in attendance?
Simmons: Well I’ve been here since January the 2nd. I really, with all respect, I don’t know how to exactly answer that question. Some [attendance numbers represent] people coming to church. I don’t know how many people are watching it live stream. We can’t measure who’s on the radio. I do know Sunday afternoon a woman said, “Oh I heard what you had said in the sermon on Sunday. Thank you for that.” and I said “Did you hear the whole thing?” because it cuts off at 9:45 a.m. and I said “Did you hear the end of the sermon?” because that’s what I was really interested in. She said, “Is this a test? I didn’t hear it because the last hymn got changed. You changed the last hymn to 117.” and I said “Good, you did hear the whole thing.” In fullness, we haven’t figured out how to manage [measuring exact attendance] since post-COVID and the ability of people to watch it on Facebook and listen to it on the radio. I don’t know how to measure that.
TG: Are you seeing less faces today than when you got here?
Simmons: Some Sundays but there’ll be some Sundays when the weather’s terrible and it’s raining so I can’t really answer that definitively.
TG: With varying opinions as to why previous leadership has departed, can you offer any insight from your perspective or the North Georgia Conference?
Simmons: It is our policy that talking about personnel issues, that’s like an HR issue. We don’t get into that in public. I cannot and will not have a comment on that for the public.
TG: Why do you believe that churches in our area and even in multiple states are disaffiliating or wanting to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church?
Simmons: We live in a divided time all over this country. We’re working out some within this congregation, within families, within communities, within political parties, within the divisions of this country. There are a lot of different issues. It’s not just one thing and, some people say, well this is too much, this is too far. I want to be about a church that is inviting everybody we can to come and to worship here if they want to worship God and belong to a group of caring people that are trying to make a difference in the world. You know? I’d rather talk about the incredible things this church is doing for this community. That’s what I want, to invite people to come and be a part. People who decide to leave, this is a free country. Everybody’s here to worship God and be a part of that. To do that the best they can. Treating one another as thinking, maturing adults means you give people the freedom to live their life and find their expression of God at work in the world where they need to find it. I want everybody to have that experience of having God and God’s love and God’s grace in their life wherever they can find it.
TG: So with that, and with everything that’s being embattled within the UMC nationwide, worldwide, what can the UMC do to bring back the ‘United’ in the United Methodist Church?
Simmons: I love that question because that’s what this church is doing. The things that we are doing in and for this community. The United Methodist Church is based not just a local church but joining with other churches. I really didn’t know this because I’d always been in a local church until I became a district superintendent. I learned that one of our most important words is the word “connectional” because we believe in church, not just in a local church. That’s where the real action is, but combined with other churches in the region and in large areas so that we can be working together to do what we think God wants us to be doing. It’s not just a local church. An example of that is when a friend of mine in Smyrna, Georgia, called and said “We’ve got Georgia Power trying to help people who are in arrears on their Georgia Power bills. They’ve got money that is available for the month of March to the zip codes 30117 and 30116.” They've noticed a great number of people who are delinquent and they want to put out the word that they will meet and work with people to see if they can get that alleviated. That happened one weekend and the next week we were saying, we can do that at the Solid Rock building across the street. We build relationships beyond the local church intentionally, connectionally, so that we can be on mission. Last weekend Georgia Power was over there! At the same time we were having training here for emergency response teams. When there are tornadoes that come through, storms that come through, floods that come through, we have people we are training from the region to be certified to go and respond. A number of people showed up from this church and beyond for the training. So you want to know how we can be bringing people together, we build on our strength of being a connectional church and letting people who are called to do
specific things, to do that in mission. Millard Fuller, when he started Habitat for Humanity, had the “theology of the hammer” which means we don’t have to agree on anything to pick up a hammer and build a house for someone who needs a house. Now, we’re deeper than that, because there are some things like coming to worship and wanting to be there to worship God. That’s how we can be united. Let the main thing be the main thing and stay focused on what our core is: that we’re going to bring people in, connect them to God, and send them out in service. That’s what we’re here for.
"I do invite people, if they have any questions about this church, where this church is at," Simmons added at the end of the conversation, "to listen to my last Sunday sermon where I realized I needed to be more carefully listening to where people were in this community. I think God got ahold of me in last week’s sermon. If they want to, go to our Facebook page."
"I’m interim," he added. "I’m not here for a long time, but I do want to invite people to see the Methodist church not as a bunch of rules but as relationships of love, and grace and forgiveness with one another."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.