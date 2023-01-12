In her second annual "State of the County Address" at Carroll EMC's Robert D. Tisinger Community Center on Thursday morning, Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan asked members of the county commission and other local government officials who were present to stand and be recognized.
As they took their seats, Chairman Morgan made the following comment:
"We do not represent land – we’re representing people. I’m making choices about the place we all call home."
Morgan then went on to list a number of choices that she and other members of the Board of Commissioners have made during the last several months, as well as projects that have been undertaken to better the quality of life in Carroll County and the services that are provided to its citizens in a myriad of ways.
"After 18 months, numerous meetings, advertisement with our local paper and a well-attended public hearing, the Board of Commissioners updated the Subdivision Exemption Ordinance to reflect current needs on land division," she noted.
"I was pleased to support this ordinance as it gives a clearer option for those citizens wishing to divide their land and still maintain the sense of rural living that we all enjoy," she added.
Morgan singled out the significant amount of county owned property that borders the Chattahoochee River between McIntosh Reserve and Moore’s Bridge parks.
"This is important for recreation and protecting our river for clean water," she noted. "We’ve also partnered with Trust for Public Land on a grant through the Department of Natural Resources to purchase approximately 400 additional acres next to McIntosh Reserve.
NEW DEVELOPMENT
Branching over to other types of development in the county, Morgan said that she was thrilled that Glock has chosen Carroll County to build a training facility for public safety officials from all over the world to attend and learn tactical precision techniques to properly utilize firearms by receiving state of the art training with one of the best known and well-respected firearms organizations in the world.
She stated that the Glock, a world renowned manufacturer headquartered in Austria, purchased a little over 3,605 acres from a timber company, and 300 acres will be used for the training facility which will bring new property tax dollars and still leave 3,300 acres as a natural area.
Morgan, a University of West Georgia graduate with bachelor's and master's degrees in business administration, said that she and her husband, Jimmy, who owns a multi-generation business based in Carrollton for over 90 years, believes and practices conservative stewardship, especially when it comes to money.
"I bring this outlook to my job as Chairman," she added, "and I use this conservative approach to preparing the yearly budget (for Carroll County)."
EXTRA FUNDS INVESTED LOCALLY
Noting that strong sales tax receipts in Carroll County during the last several months have created extra funds that were not forecasted in the budget, Morgan said that the commissioners supported using some of the additional funds for an Emergency Vehicle Operations Center.
The facility will be used to teach vehicle dynamics for the county's first responders, but also for any employees from the codes and animal control departments, tax assessor’s office and public works who drive a county vehicle.
"We have also invested $5 million dollars in several local banks that earn 3.5% interest to help offset the higher expenses which we are seeing and like every household is experiencing, rather than decreasing services," she explained.
"And those funds that we have deposited will likewise help our citizens to have funds to borrow locally. We are being innovative in ways to financially support the services that citizens expect," Morgan emphasized.
She then provided the following example of how the county leadership tries to reinvest county tax funds in the local economy:
"We issued a Request for Proposal for yearly vehicle purchases last year, but the dealer was unable to fulfill the order at that time – we all know how hard it has been to purchase cars, trucks," Morgan said.
"But this year we did not have any dealers put in bids. To be able to keep our fleet current, the commissioners were willing to try a new approach," she explained.
"We reached out to all Carroll County car dealerships and have been able to purchase most of our needs and, best of all, have supported many in our local automotive economy."
FUNDS TO COMBAT THE OPIOID CRISIS
Morgan then related to the announcement that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr made last week regarding the State of Georgia joining national settlements with CVS, Walgreen, Teva and Allergan to resolve allegations that the companies contributed to the opioid crisis.
"Over a year ago - at the end of 2021- Carroll County initiated litigation against certain manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids in National Prescription Opiate Litigation to hold them accountable for the opioid epidemic and to seek equitable and monetary relief," Morgan said.
"I have been notified that Carroll County will be receiving part of this opioid settlement," she announced.
Morgan added the she had been in contact with Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley and Carroll County Mental Health Executive Director Jodie Goodman in regard to receiving the funds.
"We are reviewing documents on how the funds can be spent to combat this crisis and address the damage it has done in our county," she said, "and I look forward to making a more detailed presentation to the commissioners and citizens at a future commissioner meeting."
Morgan stated that government is not alone in dealing with the issues of the opioid crisis.
"Members of our Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Fire Rescue are regularly in harm’s way when engaging with citizens in crisis, and so many of our family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers have suffered from the opioid epidemic," she continued.
CARROLL COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE
In other comments, Morgan said there has been good response to the county's Fire Fighter One classes. Carroll County Fire Rescue was able to staff the Tyus-Carrollton Road Station in late 2022, and County Chief Chuck Barnwell strongly believes that the department will be able to staff the Jones Mill Station in 2023.
Carroll County Fire and Rescue staffs, in addition to the fire rescue headquarters, 13 stations throughout the county and employs approximately 134 fire fighters.
In another announcement regarding public safety in the county, Morgan said that plans are starting to create a "Quick Response Vehicle (QRV)" pilot program that will be designed to enhance and supplement responses for medical emergencies.
Morgan explained that the QRV program is a concept being utilized across the United States to provide medical service for heart attacks, strokes, falling out of bed, and other occurrences.
"We think this will help lighten the load on our most expensive equipment – fire trucks," she noted.
Morgan reported that Carroll County Fire Rescue responded 10,508 fire rescue calls in 2022, and 6,418 were medical related.
RECREATION OPPORTUNITIES
Changing the course of her remarks from the critical first responder services provided to Carroll County citizens, Morgan said that the number of visitors to the county owned and maintained recreational facilities and areas increased during 2022 compared to the previous year.
Also, the number of participants in sports activities provided by the Carroll County Recreation Department increased from 2021. Gymnasts alone brought in $339,944, and the department hosted another successful state gymnastic meet.
TAKING OUT THE TRASH
Morgan said that citizens in the Temple area will soon be getting two new trash compactors.
"I am thankful for the partnership with Keep Carroll Beautiful," she noted, "because with their assistance, we brought glass recycling back in our convenience centers."
She said that 73.6 tons of glass was recycled last year, and the tire recycling events brought in 70 tons of tires to be recycled.
NEW COUNTY ADMINISTRATION BUILDING
Continuing her "State of the County" overview, Chairman Morgan said that the Carroll County Board of Commissioners were proud to finally announce the location for the new county administration building.
"As you may remember the citizens of Carroll County voted to approve this project during a previous SPLOST, but due to extenuating circumstances this project was placed on hold, but the the Board of Commissioners made a commitment together to make this project a top priority and picked a location in December," according to Morgan.
The site for the new county administration building will be located at College Street where the current building resides.
"I am overjoyed how this county administration building will have historical features from the 1880’s Courthouse that burned in 1927," she pointed out.
"The commissioners chose Jericho architects to work with me and staff to design this building.
Due to topography and the building being visible from all sides, and there will two fronts to the building.
"I want citizens to feel they are always walking in the front door and not the back," she added
A total of 12 county departments will be housed in the new facility, and the Board of Commissioners will also relocate to this building and have commission chambers that will be easily accessible and have better acoustics than the existing county courtroom that has been used by the commission for public meetings for many years.
She also announced that current county administrative offices such as the tag office, elections, community development and environmental health will temporarily relocated to the old West Georgia Technical College campus during the construction phase
"It will be so worth it in the long run as we build a county administration building that will complement the homes and businesses around College and North White Streets, continue to remain as an integral part of downtown Carrollton, and also be efficient and citizen friendly," Morgan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.