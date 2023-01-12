MIchelle Morgan

Carroll Commission Chairperson Michelle Morgan speaks with Chamber of Commerce Board Chairman Jill Richardson after Morgan gave her State of the County address to an audience of more than 100 local business, government and community leaders on Thursday.

In her second annual "State of the County Address" at Carroll EMC's Robert D. Tisinger Community Center on Thursday morning, Carroll County Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan asked members of the county commission and other local government officials who were present to stand and be recognized.

As they took their seats, Chairman Morgan made the following comment:

Trending Videos