This is an appropriate column to release Thursday with the Insurrection Report. An Oath Keeper convicted of seditious conspiracy said, that we won’t get through this (January 6) without a Civil War.

According to the NYT, soon after the FBI searched the former president’s home in Florida for classified documents, online researchers zeroed in on a worrying trend. Posts on Twitter that mentioned “civil war” had soared nearly 3,000 percent in just a few hours as supporters of the former president blasted the action as a provocation.

