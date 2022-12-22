This is an appropriate column to release Thursday with the Insurrection Report. An Oath Keeper convicted of seditious conspiracy said, that we won’t get through this (January 6) without a Civil War.
According to the NYT, soon after the FBI searched the former president’s home in Florida for classified documents, online researchers zeroed in on a worrying trend. Posts on Twitter that mentioned “civil war” had soared nearly 3,000 percent in just a few hours as supporters of the former president blasted the action as a provocation.
Similar spikes followed, including on Facebook, Reddit, Telegram, Parler, Gab and Truth Social, the social media platform of He Who Shall Not Be Named. Mentions of the phrase more than doubled on radio programs and podcasts, as measured by Critical Mention, a media-tracking firm.
First and foremost, any move that supports the former president's right to steal government property is misguided. America, you know that war means bloodshed. But fighting over the former president’s criminal behavior, is JUST PLAIN STUPID. All caps means I’m yelling at you, but y’all need a dose of tough love. How else can I get through to you?
I’m annoyed and disappointed. I know that we aren’t kindred spirits, but I thought we were at least fellow countrymen. When I saw Will Smith’s movie Independence Day, I wondered if it would take an alien invasion for America to unite and fight for our country’s survival. Aliens are a metaphor for crazy civil war talk that threatens to further divide us. What are people thinking?
You’re letting me down America. Never mind that a cult of personality got us to this point, we’ll adjust our lives to the new normal that stealing and lying are okay. We’ll teach our children these new values, and just like that, what used to be a shining city on a hill loses its luster. Our shine is replaced with the smell of sedition.
We’ll re-write “America, America, God shed his grace on thee, and crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea.” We’ll replace those words with “Oath Keepers, rabble rousers, though you are insane; theft is in and good is out across the fruited plain.”
The former president normalized lying for his followers. At a recent rally in Michigan, Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), said that “Democrats want Republicans dead.” She added, “Joe Biden has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state.” At a fund-raiser, Michael Flynn, who briefly served as then former’s national security adviser, said that governors had the power to declare war and that, “We’re probably going to see that.”
Recently, federal prosecutors showed a jury in Washington an encrypted message that Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers armed extremist group, had sent his lieutenants two days after the 2020 presidential election: “We aren’t getting through this without you and, if dead. Are you prepared for that? Please think your fool’s errand through.
Will your war pit the east coast vs the west coast, like rap wars of the 70’s. Or will democrats fight Republicans. If so, are rinos (Republicans in Name Only), even required to fight, or are they exempt? What about dinos? Will libertarians stay neutral like Switzerland, or must they choose a side? Maybe those who use an Android can fight those who love their iPhones.
What will the winner of your civil war win? Do the losers get kicked off the continent and exiled? To where? What’s the name of their new country? For a new flag, I suggest bright yellow as a reminder that you’re cowards who abandoned this country. Better luck with your new country.
I wish America would take a cue from Ukraine, unite and fight to save their country. But if battle we must, like any event that I’m invited to, my first question is always, “What will I wear?” My uniform will be red, white and blue, because I’m a patriot. You can’t take that away from me. I’m sorry that you warmongers aren’t patriots, but it’s plain to see who you’re loyal to.
Regarding weapon choice, although I’m generally non-violent, my children assure me that I can talk my enemy to death.
America has many divisions, and if my speculations sound ridiculous, so do calls for civil war. In this fraught moment, we shouldn’t sever ourselves apart. We should pull together, row in the same direction and figure out how to help our fellow countrymen whose lives were impacted by Hurricane Ian.
And don’t use “war” casually. It’s serious, bloody business that nobody wins
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.