“We are VR” is a common phrase used amongst Villa Rica residents that symbolizes the togetherness in the community. Lifegate Church Co-Pastor Amy Adams is now aiming to use the “We are VR” mentality to include the homeless community within the city and assist with providing them the support they need.
Adams is the president of a new group called the Villa Rica Mission Alliance (VRMA) which exists to help the homeless. VRMA is a collective of churches and organizations that helps empower others to raise themselves out of the darkness of poverty.
“Right now, we have three churches represented in running the Alliance: Villa Rica First Baptist, Villa Rica First United Methodist Church and LifeGate Church. Our board consists of myself, Jeff Powell from Villa Rica First Baptist and Pastor Whit Martin from Villa Rica First United Methodist,” Adams said.
Adams and her husband, Michael, have been married for 21 years with two teenagers and residents of Villa Rica for 17 years, initially coming to the city to start The Church at Mirror Lake, now Lifegate Church.
“We have been involved in ministry in the local church since we were teenagers and love getting to develop community & help our city through the local church. We feel so honored to be the Pastors of LifeGate Church,” Adams said.
According to Adams, currently, there are between four and five homeless camps within the city of Villa Rica. Each camp has different numbers of people actually living there.
Homelessness has different levels, or types represented under the umbrella term “homeless.”
Per Adams, there are “home-insecure people” who are not necessarily living on the streets, but are not sure where they will be living long-term. The largest majority of the “homeless” in Carroll County falls under this group.
“They may be staying with relatives or an efficiency-type hotel/motel, but they don’t have a permanent address to call their own,” Adams said.
There are also “short-term homeless,” who are in between homes or jobs, but have secured housing for a future date, per Adams. Then, there is “long-term homeless.”
“[Long-term homeless] are the people who live in these camps. They sleep in tents or just simply outside. Some may have cars they sleep in as well. As far as severity, we’ve seen a rise in recent years in the long-term homeless residents of Villa Rica. Comparatively speaking, we don’t have what would be considered a high rate of homelessness, but have seen an emerging trend of homelessness that Villa Rica has not before seen. Our goal is to help treat that emerging trend before it becomes abnormally high,” Adams said.
Adams mentioned that homelessness is such a “multi-layered and individual issue” that pinpointing a singular cause can be difficult.
“Some contributing factors are mental illness, substance abuse and broken families. In Villa Rica, we are located very close to I-20, which makes us an easy stopover for the transient homeless population. Some of those transient people, at times, decide to stay and become a permanent homeless resident of our city. I do believe that homelessness is a county-wide issue, and for that matter, a state-wide issue,” Adams said.
The Villa Rica Police Department was an inspiration in organizing the VRMA, according to Adams.
“Last year, they let community organizations and churches know about the emerging issue and asked for our help as a community to address possible solutions,” Adams said.
VRMA is a three phase project with each phase progressively building on the previous phase.
Phase one is focused on establishing the alliance and gaining trust between the alliance and the homeless community. During this phase, VRMA will open a “homebase’’ where the community can come to receive assistance.
Every Thursday from 5 p.m until 7 p.m, beginning June 16th, people can come to the VRMA to receive food assistance, a place to connect with others, and even request financial benevolence, per Adams.
“While we are open to anyone who lives in Villa Rica, the food assistance will be targeted directly to the homeless community. We’ll provide items like easy-open canned foods, portable food items, granola bars and protein snacks as well as weekly hygiene kits, blankets, socks, rain jackets and other season appropriate items,” Adams said. “We also have some wonderful partners in the mental health arena, clothing banks, food pantries and other community organizations. We will provide a resource partner list that can help provide comprehensive care to those looking to break the cycle of their homelessness. Each time we are open, we will have volunteers available to talk with, pray with and encourage anyone who comes in.”
Phase two will bring in mobile operations, enabling VRMA to go to the homeless camps and provide onsite assistance. They will begin to offer life skills classes, such as GED prep courses, resume writing, money management, and job skills training.
“We also hope to move into our life help operations during this phase. Imagine you’ve begun to receive physical, mental and emotional help, taken a resume writing class and are ready to apply for a job. But, you don’t have access to clean clothes or any way to handle the appearance issues. We hope to fill in that gap by providing haircuts, mobile showers and washing machines, and medical and dental check ups to those taking the steps to end the cycle,” Adams said.
Phase Three will build on the previous two phases by providing long-term mentoring programs, job placement programs and housing assistance to those in the mentoring programs. The three phase plan is a 36-48 month program, according to Adams.
VRMA invites the community out to their grand opening & ribbon cutting on Thursday, June 16, at 2 p.m.
“We would love for anyone from the community to attend and celebrate with us. Our address is 77 Conners Road in Villa Rica,” Adams said.
There’s full information on how anyone can get involved, as well as a current needs list, on their website www.villaricamissionalliance.org.
