Two this month is two too many.
Driving into work on Friday, I made my usual right turn at a light in Villa Rica heading toward Carrollton and I saw the familiar one headlight shining bright speeding toward me.
It wasn’t a train, but it was just as scary to me.
I figured in my head that I had plenty of room to make my right turn on red and be on my way. As it turns out I didn’t have as much room as I thought. I was scared for a second that I had gotten too close to pulling out in front of a motorcycle.
That fear is something that makes me cringe every time I see one, and has been on my mind since there has been two bike fatalities recently.
Car, truck and rig drivers simply don’t pay enough attention to motorcycles on the road.
But also there are many that ride motorcycles that don’t do enough to protect themselves including wearing shorts and sleeveless shirts while traveling at astronomical speeds on the highways and interstates. Motorcycles buzz by me almost every time I drive to Atlanta.
But many are responsible, and many are getting senselessly killed.
According to the National Safety Council, although motorcycles make up only 3% of all registered vehicles and 0.6% of all vehicle miles traveled in the United States, motorcyclists accounted for 14% of all traffic fatalities, 17% of all occupant fatalities, and 3% of all occupant injuries in 2021. A factor that directly influences motorcycle fatality trends is helmet use.
Fatalities among motorcycle riders and passengers increased 8% from 2020 to 2021, while the rate per 100 million vehicle miles traveled decreased by 2%. Over the last 10 years, deaths have increased 19%, while death rates have increased 29%. The number of motorcycle fatalities now stands at 5,932 and the rate is 30.05 per 100 million vehicle miles.
A study published by the Georgia law firm Jarrett & Price states that motorcycle accidents are a significant concern for road safety in Georgia. They have become increasingly common in recent years, causing substantial damage, both to property and to human lives.
According to the firm’s latest available data, motorcycle accidents in Georgia have been on the rise in recent years. In 2021, there were approximately 4,200 reported motorcycle accidents in Georgia. These accidents resulted in over 2,700 injuries and 150 fatalities. Motorcycle accidents account for around 12% of all traffic fatalities in Georgia. About 70% of motorcycle accidents in Georgia involve a collision with another vehicle. Over 50% of fatal motorcycle accidents occur on non-interstate roads, with the majority happening on rural roads.
There are several factors contributing to the high rate of motorcycle accidents in Georgia. Some of the most common causes include: speeding, alcohol and drug use, inexperienced riders, distracted driving, poor road conditions, and limited visibility.
Excessive speed is a significant factor in many motorcycle accidents. Riders who travel at high speeds are at a greater risk of losing control of their bikes and crashing.
Impaired driving is a leading cause of accidents among motorcyclists. Alcohol and drug use can significantly reduce a rider’s reaction time and decision-making abilities.
Many accidents involve inexperienced motorcyclists who may not be familiar with the unique handling characteristics of their bikes or may not have completed proper training.
Both motorcyclists and other vehicle drivers can be easily distracted while driving, leading to accidents. Distractions can include cell phone use, eating, or even just daydreaming.
Potholes, debris, and wet or slippery roads can all contribute to motorcycle accidents, as bikes are more susceptible to these hazards than larger vehicles.
Motorcycles are smaller and less visible than other vehicles on the road, making it more difficult for drivers to see them. This can lead to accidents when drivers fail to notice an approaching motorcycle.
We all have a part to play here. Being a responsible, good human on the road is something we should all strive to be, no matter what wheels are under us.
