They had no place else to go.
The University of West Georgia had outgrown their present situation and needed a change.
That change was made official on Tuesday in a little shindig where all of the major players were introduced including Atlantic Sun Commissioner Jeff Bacon, who is, himself, just now getting his ASUN sea legs. There are campuses that are not new to his landscape that he has yet to lay eyes on, yet on Tuesday, he was summoned to welcome the new-coming Wolves.
The energy in The Coliseum was generally positive with dignitaries such as Rep. Tyler Paul Smith, Carrollton Mayor Betty Cason, and Carroll County Commission Chair Michelle Morgan in attendance.
I was able to speak to most during the mingling period, and I wanted to speak to them because, in my mind, this move, elevation, whatever one might call it, not only affects the school, the student, the athlete and all of those in direct connection.
It affects everyone, like it, or not.
Enrollment will increase. As of now, UWG is one of the largest universities in the ASUN when considering student population.
According to a statement by the ASUN in response to UWG’s move, the average enrollment for the ASUN is 6,831 undergraduates with 8,452 total students. UWG enters the fold with 11,914 total students based on fall 2022 enrollment numbers, which ranks fourth in the conference.
The numbers are about to go up.
Faculty, staff and administration have an enormous set of tasks ahead of them in the next several months.
But so does the surrounding area.
I have some bad news for some. I know that there are those in local government and in the private sector that would be just fine with this area staying exactly the way it is forever.
That is certainly not going to be the case.
Even those that are pro-growth temper it by calling it “controlled growth.”
For whatever reason, many just have no desire to see their town, county, or area get any larger or experience the necessary advancement it must go through to survive.
If you don’t believe that, attend some local government meetings, which I encourage anyway. Rezoning hearings are very much eye-openers.
It has even been said in an open Carroll County Board of Commissioners special called meeting on June 29 by Commissioner Ernie Reynolds that approving a previous TAD proposal in Villa Rica was “opening the floodgates to Douglas County and welcoming all that with outstretched arms into Carroll County, and my constituents don’t want that.”
What is “all that” besides an old children’s sketch comedy show on Nickelodeon?
Of course, the question to elaborate was deflected.
Sitting less than 15 miles from a major interstate, West Georgia as we know it is a magnet for growth.
Growth has been coming for years no matter how much resistance is offered.
Of course, the university has to step up, and provide what it needs to in order to be able to accommodate such a gigantic endeavor.
So do the City of Carrollton and Carroll County.
There are upgrades in infrastructure that need to be addressed. There are aesthetics that must be addressed along Maple Street and other areas.
The first street I ever drove down in Carrollton was Maple, and I expressed a concern about that area of town in my initial meeting with Mayor Betty Cason.
I have no issue with how Carrollton’s government is run. In fact, it has been quite impressive over the short time that I have been here.
But when the University decided to make such a huge step in its advancement, it not only called out to its own, it called us all out.
The Wolves didn’t just demand something from those on the outside looking in — it began a journey that will require all of us to follow.
Before those begin to say that Carrollton doesn’t need the university, try picturing what Carrollton, Carroll County and even the counties that touch it would look like without the University of West Georgia.
There will be some growing pains, but those, too, shall pass.
And in the long run, the community, town, university, and upcoming generation that we all love so much will be better off.
Isn’t that what we want anyway?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.