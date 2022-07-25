Wayne Thompson, 93, of the Jake community, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

He was born on March 28, 1929, to the late Henry and Bonnie Entrekin Thompson. He was a 1949 graduate of Mt. Zion High School and was a lifelong member of the Union Methodist Church where he served as superintendent for years, and was a member of the choir. He was also player-manager of the old Jake baseball team.

