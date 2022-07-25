Wayne Thompson, 93, of the Jake community, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
He was born on March 28, 1929, to the late Henry and Bonnie Entrekin Thompson. He was a 1949 graduate of Mt. Zion High School and was a lifelong member of the Union Methodist Church where he served as superintendent for years, and was a member of the choir. He was also player-manager of the old Jake baseball team.
In earlier years, he enjoyed the title “song leader” every Sunday while his Mother played piano. He spent many years cutting grass, tending the Union Campground area, cleaning, helping every year with the infamous chicken-Q and his favorite, building a roof over the old spring. He had a million Mount Zion and Jake community stories to tell to anyone who would listen, laughing and savoring each one every time he told them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-eight years, Edna Mae (Bradley); as well as his three older brothers, Myron, Buron and Dean.
He is survived by his five children, Dr. Terry Thompson of Statesboro, Garbo (Lynn) Thompson of Hiram, Birch (Tammy) Thompson of Fruithurst, AL, Dawn (Kevin) Stephens of Jake, and Tim (Tammy) Thompson of Jake; six grandchildren, Cy (Nicole), Maci and Hogan Thompson, Asa, Jonah and Miriam Stephens; and one great-grandson, Arlo Thompson.
The family received friends on Monday, July 25, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Union Campground Arbor. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. with Pastor Britt Madden and Pastor Tony Toth officiating and Cecil Harris speaking. Music was furnished by his grandchildren.
Cy Thompson, Hogan Thompson, Biff Thompson, Cecil Harris, Asa Stephens, Jonah Stephens and Buck Norton will served as pallbearers. Interment followed in the Union Church Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
