Wayne Spray

Ronald “Wayne” Spray, Sr., age 70, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was born on January 20, 1953, in Nashville, Tennessee, the son of the late Harlan Spray and the late Myrtle Lou McCormick Spray.

Wayne worked for many years in the construction industry as a Self-Employed Drywall Installer. He was a member of Message of Christ Church. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and an exceptional grandfather. His number one joy in life was spending time with his family.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Spray. Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 10
Visitation
Monday, July 10, 2023
1:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 11
Funeral
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.