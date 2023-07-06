Ronald “Wayne” Spray, Sr., age 70, of Bremen, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023. He was born on January 20, 1953, in Nashville, Tennessee, the son of the late Harlan Spray and the late Myrtle Lou McCormick Spray.
Wayne worked for many years in the construction industry as a Self-Employed Drywall Installer. He was a member of Message of Christ Church. He was a loving husband, a devoted father, and an exceptional grandfather. His number one joy in life was spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, Harlan & Myrtle Spray, Wayne was welcomed into heaven by his loving wife Sarah Tolbert Spray, and his brother, Billy Spray.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Debra Thomas, Ronald Spray, Jr., Wanda Spray, Teresa Oden, James Spray, Crystal Warren, and Allen Spray; sisters, Patsy Bentley, Terri Bentley and Dolly Mae Blackwelder; brothers, Eugene Spray and Johnny Spray; 24 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM from the Chapel of Martin & Hightower Funeral Home, with Rev. David Blackwelder and Rev. Timmy Dutton officiating. Interment will follow in Meadowbrooke Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Tyler Wyatt, Bruce Spray, Wayne Tolbert, Lance Warren, Dyllan Hooks & Justin Warren. Tracy Tolbert & Devin Bentley will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Monday, July 10, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Ronald Spray. Sr., please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.