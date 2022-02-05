Wayne Payne, Sr.

Wayne Estes Payne Sr., 78, of Carrollton, passed away on Feb. 2, 2022.
He was born on May 4, 1943, in Bryson City, North Carolina, son of the late Estes Ed Payne and the late Gracie Cook Howard.
He graduated from Hiawassee High School and attended Western N.C. University. He retired from UPS in 2003 after having served with the company for many years.
He was an active member with Ebenezer Baptist Church where he served in the Brotherhood and was a Sunday School teacher.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Frances Payne, of Carrollton; his sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne Estes Payne, Jr., and his wife, Patty, of Carrollton, Georgia, Michael Anthony Payne, and his wife, Amy, of Holley, New York, James William Payne, and his wife, Suerena, of Fort Walton, Florida, Greg Payne, and his wife, Crystal, of Douglasville, Georgia, and Scott Payne, of Villa Rica, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily Payne Wilkins, and her husband, Adam, of Carrollton, Jake Payne, of Carrollton, Nicholas and Amanda Payne, of Holley, New York, Andrea Payne, of Holley, Amber Browne of Fort Walton, Breanna and Dalton Stansberry, of Cannon AFB, New Mexico, Austin Payne of Douglasville, and Anna Payne, of Villa Rica; two great-grandchildren, Liam Payne and Scott Payne; and siblings, Betty Robertson, R.L. Howard, Wade Howard, and Doug Howard, all of Murphy, North Carolina.
Funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 3 p.m. from Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Childers and Rev. Doug Howard officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Rev. Mike Powers and Rev. Terry Braswell performing the graveside service. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jake Payne, Austin Payne, Adam Wilkins, Mike Duncan, Robbie Duncan, Nicholas Payne, Spencer Gay, and Cody Hasty.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m..
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.