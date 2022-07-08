John Wayne Morgan Sr., 69, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022.
Mr. Morgan was born in Fulton County, the son of Mary Elizabeth Stilley Sutton and the late John Wesley Morgan Jr. He was retired Mechanical Engineer having worked with Greif Industries, member of the Douglasville Masonic Lodge #289 and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Morgan; son and daughter-in-law, John Wayne and Laura Morgan Jr.; daughters and son-in-law, Nicole and Troy Hammett, Natalie Pia Morgan; mother, Mary Elizabeth Sutton; grandchildren, Cody Wingo, Lauren Wingo, Emma Hammett, Skyler Bustillo, Blake Mobley, Ayden Hammett; brothers and sisters, Gail Olson, Frankie Morgan, Ralph Morgan, Kathy Graham, George Galbreth and Susie Brooks. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Jeanette Pyle and sister, Rene Pruitt Gardner.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. Masonic rites will be by the Douglasville Masonic Lodge #289.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1685, Atlanta, GA 30303.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
