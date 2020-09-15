Wayne Douglas Ledbetter, 73, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Bowdon, Georgia, on April 11, 1947, to the late-Jessie Buren Ledbetter and the late-Syvle Lilavee Martha Allen Ledbetter. Wayne was of Baptist faith and a member of Freedom Baptist Church in Ranburne, Alabama. He married the love of his life, Linda Jane McIntosh, on December 21, 1968.
Wayne was happiest when driving kids around on something…whether it was his tractor, lawnmower, 4-wheeler, or covered wagon with his beloved horses. He had a huge heart that loved children who love him and called him Granddaddy. He had a special way with animals and spent a lifetime training horses, mules, oxen, and dogs. He influenced so many people, teaching them life lessons and about anything from mechanics to horticulture. His passion for farming, fishing and gathering and growing flowers was truly exceptional.
Wayne was a graduate of Ranburne High School, Class of 1966. He was a member of the 1965-66 Ranburne High School State Championship Football team. Upon graduation, he attended Harry M. Ayers Technical School in Anniston, Alabama, and graduated with a degree in Optical Mechanics. His first job was at Bausch & Lomb in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was a manager of the plastics lab. In 1968 after he married, he went to work at Southwire Company in the building wire plant and later worked in the print shop. Later in life, he opened his own business and operated Wayne’s Lawnmower & Chainsaw Shop in Bowdon.
In 1988, he attended the police academy in Forsyth, Georgia, becoming a certified correctional officer. He worked for Carroll County Correctional where he was shop foreman until his retirement in 2005.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Jane McIntosh Ledbetter; his children, Amanda Gayle Daughtrey (Alfred) of Valley, Alabama, David Wayne Ledbetter (Sharon) of Heflin, Alabama, and Lori Leigh Morrow (Michael) of Ranburne; his grandchildren, Andrew Scott Morrow (Ashley Martin) of Oxford, Alabama, Matthew David Ledbetter (Amber) of Ranburne, Abby Lynn Ledbetter Burnett (Beau) of Maplesville, Alabama, Jacob McQuade Daughtrey of Valley, Peyton Chandler Morrow of Ranburne, and LilaMae Elizabeth Daughtrey of Valley; his great-grandchildren, Kellie Ann and Dennis Hunter Burnett of Maplesville, and a third great-grandchild in March of 2021 to Matthew and Amber Ledbetter; grandchild by choice, Courtney Garrison of Carrollton, Georgia; a great-grandchild by choice, Blakely Leona-Ann Benefield; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Mack and Joan Ledbetter of Ranburne, and Jack and Rita Ledbetter of Carrollton; his brother-in-law, Larry Miles of Carrollton; brother-in-law and sister-in law, Jerry and Dianne Cochran of Newnan, Georgia; his uncle, Simeon Allen of Heflin; his aunt, JoAnn Ledbetter of Dallas, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church. Bro. Darryl Jones and Bro. Jerome Whaley officiated. Pallbearers were Andrew Morrow, Matthew Ledbetter, Beau Burnett, Jacob Daughtrey, Peyton Morrow, Mitchell Bailey, Steven Ledbetter, and Landon Ledbetter. Honorary Pallbearers were the Ranburne High School Class of 1966. Interment followed at Cleburne Memory Gardens.
Prior to the funeral services on Monday, the family received friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.