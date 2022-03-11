Wayne Jackson, 74, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Mr. Jackson was born in Macon, on Aug. 23, 1947, the son of the late Clarence Howard Jackson and Katherine Knight Jackson.
He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy, retired electronics technician for Sony DADC, and was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Wayne enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, fishing, and hanging out at his shop.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and is survived by his wife, Tori “Penni” Jackson; daughters, Crystal Jackson (Jennifer) of Carrollton, Renee Jackson Brown (Russell) of Bremen, Shanna Jackson
Mills (Randy) of Bremen, Brandi Jackson of Cedartown; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Jackson.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Brown, Jackson Brown, Austin Guice, Joe Raines, Nick North and Brandon Benefield. The honorary pallbearer will be Arthur North.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
American Legion Post 143 will provide military honors.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
