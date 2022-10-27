Mr. Wayne Cooley, age 60, of Carrollton died on October 16, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday October 29, 2022 at noon at Church Without Walls (CWOW), 555 Chaucer Lane, Carrollton, GA 30116. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday October 28, 2022 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

