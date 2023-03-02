Mr. Bruce Wayne Adair, age 72, of Temple, GA, passed away at home with his family by his side February 28, 2023. He was born July 9, 1950 in Atlanta, GA to the late Harold Ellis Adair and Barbara Lucille McWaters Adair. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother in law, Carlton Bryant.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Linda Bryant Adair; sons and daughter in law, Matt and Melissa Adair and Michael Adair, all of Temple, GA; grandchildren, Michelle Adair, Andrew Wagner, Isabelle Adair, Aidan Adair, and Nevaeh Hicks; sister and brother in law, Vickie and Dennis Mitchell; brother and sister in law, Greg and Lori Adair, all of Mableton, GA; and brothers in law and sisters in law, Pam Bryant, Joyce and Gary Dukes, Matt and Pauline Larbalestrier, and Troy and Beverly Bryant.
