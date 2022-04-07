A unique spiritual program featuring music, visual art and readings will serve as an ideal start for the Easter Season when the First United Methodist Church of Carrollton hosts "The Way of the Cross" this Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m.
Christians have sought to experience and know the way of the cross from the earliest days of the church. Before the ability to read the Bible, believers learned the stories of their faith through visual and musical presentations, as well as through the spoken word.
"Today's gathering incorporates the gifts of poetry, visual art, and music for a time of prayer and reflection to remember the last days of Christ who was condemned by Pilate," said Tony Childers, organist at CFUMC, "and also to remember the people who loved Jesus and those who mocked the Christ."
Childers credits Dr. Dawn McCord, professor of music education and organ studies at the University of West Georgia, with originating the idea for the program that precedes this year's celebration of Easter. She also serves as director of music and organist at the Carrollton First Presbyterian Church.
Program notes include remembrances of Christ "who bore the cross on a tortured walk to hill that would see and hear His last breath and remember Him as he was laid o rest in the sepulcher."
The poem that will be read is by Paul Claudel (1868-1955), a French poet, dramatist and diplomat who was famous for his verse dramas. It is structured around 14 stations of the cross with the verses illuminated by art and music.
Readers at the Sunday service come from various traditions in Carroll County. They include Faye Byrd, Tommy Cox, and Mimi Gentry.
Musicians include organists Tony Childers (Carrollton First United Methodist), James Kimmel (Tabernacle Baptist Church), and Dr. Dawn McCord (Grace Lutheran Church) and trumpeters Devon Hill and Riley Mitchell.
Clint Samples is the art coordinator for the presentation.
