Carrollton Ward 3 City Council Member Jim Watters has announced that he intends to propose a motion for a full roll back for the Carrollton City Council.
Watters has been a council member for 11 and a half years and noted that this is the most calls he has ever received from his constituents in regards the millage rate for the year.
“I do not think the City of Carrollton needs to get an increase simply based solely on people’s property values going up,” Watters told the Times-Georgian on Monday.
The full roll back that Watters intends to vote in favor of or make a motion for is to roll back from 4.49 mills to 4.082 mills. He noted that the full roll back will see the money being brought in equal to the projected amount that was projected in the 23-24 Carrollton Budget that was adopted during the Mayor and Council meeting on July 10, 2023.
If the millage roll back were to be approved by the Mayor and Council, the amount of money that would be remaining in the pockets of taxpayers would be a total of $589,000.
However, on July 24, the Mayor and Council of the City of Carrollton put out a press release announcing that they intend to maintain the millage rate it will levy for the 2023 tax year. This means the millage will remain at 4.49 mills as it was in 2022.
The statement issued by the city explains that, “due to reassessments, this represents a 10.00% increase over the calculated rollback rate of 4.082 mills.” The release also noted that the City of Carrollton has not seen a millage rate increase since 1993.
The statement continues by explaining the work that has been done by the board of tax assessors office.
“Each year the board of tax assessors is required to view the assessed value for property tax purposes of taxable property in the county,” the release stated. “When the trend of prices on properties that have recently sold in the county indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property, the board of tax assessors is required by law to re-determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment. This is called a reassessment.”
The release continues explaining that when the total digest of taxable property is prepared, it is required by Georgia law that, “a rollback rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.”
The budget adopted by the Carrollton Mayor and City Council required that a millage rate is higher than the rollback millage rate. Before the final millage rate of 2023 is set, it is required by Georgia Law that three public hearings be held to allow the public to voice their feelings on the increase.
The first two public hearings were held on Monday July 31, at noon, and again at 6:00 p.m. The final public hearing will be held on Thursday Aug. 17, at 8:30 a.m. in the Public Annex Building located at 115 West Center Street.
The public hearing will be followed by the City Council Work Session which will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday morning. If Watters motion is approved on Thursday, it will be the fifth time the Carrollton millage rate has been rolled back in 10 years.
In their regular scheduled monthly meeting for August last Tuesday night, members of the Carrollton City Schools Board of Education officially approved the school systems’s millage rate at 18.5 mills, continuing the same tax rate that has existed for the past 11 years.
At a July 26 called meeting, members of the Carroll County Board of Education voted 4-2 to keep the tentative millage rate at the current rate of 17.5 mills. This tentative rate will allow the board to further examine district needs and garner taxpayer input at three public meetings before setting a final millage rate for 2023.
