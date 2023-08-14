Councilman Jim Watters

Councilman Jim Watters

Carrollton Ward 3 City Council Member Jim Watters has announced that he intends to propose a motion for a full roll back for the Carrollton City Council.

Watters has been a council member for 11 and a half years and noted that this is the most calls he has ever received from his constituents in regards the millage rate for the year.