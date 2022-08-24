English Rock Icon and musician, Roger Waters, formerly the bassist and principle songwriter in the band Pink Floyd, brought his current tour to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Saturday, August 20. The tour is titled, “This Is Not A Drill”, and the songs performed include music from the heyday of Pink Floyd as well as songs from Waters’ solo career. My good friend David and I went to the show, stopping by Felini’s Pizza ahead of the event. Were it at all possible to see the tour again, I would go, and I bet David would as well.

Once Pink Floyd founding member Syd Barrett, Waters’s friend from youth, became a casualty to psychelic drugs in the late sixties, the band found his replacement in mutual friend and guitarist David Gilmour. With drummer Nick Mason and keyboardist Richard Wright, Waters and Gilmour soldiered on through six more albums until their megahit, “Dark Side of the Moon” was released in 1973. It went on to sell over 45,000,000 copies worldwide, and remained on the record charts consistently for over a decade. I first discovered the album through my cousin Jay in August of 1982, 40 years ago.

