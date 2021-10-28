Robert McNeal, Bowdon Red Devils. McNeal finished the game with 10 of 13 competitions for 231 yards and three TDs.

Ace Williamson, Carrollton Trojans. Williamson led the way with 6 catches for 85 yards and a TD.

Clay Hyatt, Haralson County Rebels. Hyatt was the offensive catalyst for the Rebels, scoring all three rushing TDs.

Vote

View Results