Dominque Conteh has lived in Villa Rica for eight years. She was born in Florida and raised in a military family stationed in Germany. She joined the Marines at age 18 and served in Okinawa, Japan.
She received a Bachelors’s degree in Criminal Justice with a concentration in law enforcement, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from North Carolina Central University, and a Master’s Degree in Human Behavior from Valparaiso University. She has also studied Psychology at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. She is also an Associate Professor at Georgia Military College. She has two sons, aged 21 and 15.
Q. Why are you seeking this office?I’m seeking to become Ward 5 City Council Representative to provide transparency, visibility, and full representation for all constituents in the ward; not just a selected few. We need comprehensive long-term planning; updating our infrastructure, and investing in next-generation, clean energy. We need diverse programming in arts, education, safety, sports, recreation, and conservation for our citizens; especially our youth. Our small businesses deserve our support and expanded professional development opportunities. We need to focus on affordable and mid-range housing.
Q. Other than growth, what is the toughest issue facing the city, and what do you think should be done?Other than growth, the toughest issue facing the city is our water and sewer infrastructure crisis. Our city has two sewage plants (the North and West plants). The North Plant is extremely old and is in need of being repaired; however, that will cost the city millions of dollars. Meaning; another round of increases in water and sewer taxation. The West Plant is a newer plant and its utilization can be increased for a lesser cost.
Additionally, the Carroll County Water Authority sells the city the rest of the water we lack from the three small lakes we utilize. It’s my opinion, that we utilize the city’s current consultants to devise a budget scenario to reconstruct the North Plant. The City Council has kicked this issue down the road or placed a bandage on it for years; which has caused the citizens to deal with several tax hikes. We need to focus on locating a “raw water source,” or, as I stated, reconstructing the North Plant.
Q. What are your top three goals for your term if elected?My top three goals will be to focus on the following: Water and Sewer Infrastructure (Finances/Taxation), Housing Development and Labor Shortage (Growth) and Re-beautification of Downtown.
Q. What should the city do to manage its inevitable growth?To manage the city’s growth, we need to focus on traffic congestion, maintaining sustainable housing and labor growth, and rectifying our water and sewer infrastructure. Also, we need to hone in more on our city tourism and recreational facilities. These are vital resources for the city that can assist with our developing population.
Q. How would you describe the overall “climate” of Villa Rica, in terms of economics, livability, and relations within the community? What areas need improvement and where are we on track?The overall climate in Villa Rica, in terms of economics, livability, and relations with the community is sound, but there is a need for improvement in each area. Economically, we need to continue working on getting the city’s finances in order (i.e. Butterball, Water Plant, etc.); Livability, we need to fix our roads, develop family attractions (i.e. skating ring, bowling facility, etc.), and re-beautifying downtown; Relations within the community, we need to continue to work on the city finding inventive ways to reach/communicate with the citizens; pertaining to emergencies (i.e. standardized city alert via text, robocalls, etc.). We are on track as a community when it comes to the overall love for the “City of Gold.”
