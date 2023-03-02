WBB Washington PotY

UWG’s Aliyah Washington was named Gulf South Conference Player of the Year, the first time a UWG women’s basketball player has earned that honor in 32 years,

 UWG Athletics

It’s been 32 years since UWG has had a women’s basketball player earn Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year, but the wait for the next one is over as Aliyah Washington was named the GSC Freshman of the Year as voted on by the league’s coaches.

Washington, who earlier today was named the league’s Player of the Week, and the Freshman of the Week for a seventh time, put together a freshman campaign that saw her lead the team in scoring and finish the season on an absolute tear to help guide the Wolves back to the postseason as the sixth-seed in this week’s GSC Tournament.

