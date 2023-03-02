It’s been 32 years since UWG has had a women’s basketball player earn Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Year, but the wait for the next one is over as Aliyah Washington was named the GSC Freshman of the Year as voted on by the league’s coaches.
Washington, who earlier today was named the league’s Player of the Week, and the Freshman of the Week for a seventh time, put together a freshman campaign that saw her lead the team in scoring and finish the season on an absolute tear to help guide the Wolves back to the postseason as the sixth-seed in this week’s GSC Tournament.
The Dallas, Georgia native led all freshmen in the GSC in scoring, averaging 11.0 points per game this season, playing in 26 games while starting 15. Over the final month of the season, Washington averaged 16.0 points per game and led the Wolves to a 6-2 record.
On the season, she has pulled down 5.0 rebounds per contest which is second on the team. She is second on the team is assists as well, while she leads the team in steals with 42.
Washington joins Gina Flowers in 1991 as UWG’s two GSC Freshman of the Year honorees. Flowers went on to be s two-time All-GSC selection.
The Wolves and Washington return to the floor tonight, taking on third-seeded West Florida in Pensacola to open the 2023 Gulf South Conference Tournament.
