WBB Washington Game Winner

Freshman Aliyah Washington made a huge layup to give the Wolves the game-winning score as time expired, winning 65-63.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

CLINTON, Miss. — The University of West Georgia women's basketball team kept their playoff hopes alive after a buzzer-beating layup by Aliyah Washington gave UWG a 65-63 win against Mississippi College Wednesday night.

"A win on the road in the conference is never easy, and I'm proud of the team," said head coach Joanna Reitz.

